Third Lion City Cup for Kosi

Singapore icon Lim's Kosciuszko (Marc Lerner) strolling towards a resounding win in the Group 1 Lion City Cup (1,200m) on July 28, emulating his feats in the premier sprint feature in 2022 and 2023.

Kranji kingpin Lim’s Kosciuszko reached yet another milestone in his feted racing career with a third consecutive Lion City Cup victory on July 28.

The two-time Singapore Horse of the Year (2022, 2023) became the first horse to pull off the feat since his illustrious predecessor Rocket Man (2009 to 2011), who even added a fourth for good measure in 2012 to hold the absolute record in Singapore’s premier sprint.

Unfortunately, Lim’s Kosciuszko will not get a chance to equal, let alone better, that record with Singapore racing coming to an end on Oct 5.

Trainer Daniel Meagher is not beating himself up over such missed history-making opportunities. Like anyone else, he marvels at his champion’s freakish journey, but for the short runway ahead, he would rather focus on what is on the table.

To the Australian, any addition to the phenomenal haul – which now stands at 21 wins from 25 local starts – would result in exactly the same exaltation, and relief.

“Every single time Kosi races, it’s very stressful, no matter how good we all know he is,” he said.

“This is a horse you just can’t give him his feed and water, switch off the lights and go home.

“He has his issues, you have to kiss and cuddle him, but he’s also a routine horse, we don’t change his routine.

“But at the end of the day, he’s a super horse, a marvel. He just rocks up and puts in.

“I don’t know if I’ll get another one like him. I’m so proud of him.”

The Kermadec six-year-old still has a chance to bump up his current haul of nine Group 1 silverware in the last remaining feature races – the “Big Three” of Raffles Cup (1,600m) on Aug 11, Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Sept 7 and Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Oct 5.

Meagher, whose Group 1 haul had now swollen to 14, was already mindful of the Grand Slam on Lim’s Kosciuszko’s plate when bringing him back since his Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) triumph on May 18.

On paper, his superior rating of 120 at weight-for-age made the $7 favourite the closest thing to certainty. But in a seven-horse field, it would still be preferable to stay out of trouble early.

Regular partner Marc Lerner’s decision to get up early on the outside of leader Sky Eye (Bernardo Pinheiro) reflected that canny approach, with the galloping machine only allowed to roar into life at the top of the straight.

Any fears he would be left exposed early were quickly allayed as he put a space of three lengths hard up against the rails, never looking in danger of getting pegged back.

“Marc held on for as long as he could,” said Meagher. “There are bigger races for him. So, he didn’t need a tough race today.

“I got him as fit as I could as he would have to back up in two weeks (for the Raffles Cup). He’ll have just a few days of canter till then.

“He’s not had two weeks between runs since 2022. He’s two years older now, but it shouldn’t worry him.”

Lerner, who combined with Meagher with a Singapore Derby triumph aboard Lim’s Saltoro on July 21, has stretched his perfect chemistry with Lim’s Kosciuszko to a five-from-five.

He said that Lim’s Kosciuszko’s vulnerability when hitting the front too soon was deceptive, and certainly not by design.

“Last year, he ran against many more horses compared to this year when we were either closer than normal or went too early,” he explained.

“He was a bit fresh today. We expected Pacific Vampire to go forward, but we always have plans A, B, C and D to fall back on.

“When he hit the front, he knew he had the job done. I just had to keep his mind on the job, and he did it easy.

“He’s getting older, but he’s many classes above the rest. He was still the best horse in the race.”

As indisputable as that claim was, and no matter how long the list of his beaten brigade gets, a handful will always live to fight another day.

Sydney jockey Chad Schofield, who again flew in for his fifth big-race assignment on Golden Monkey, was already champing at the bit when he jumped off.

The second favourite ($24) came from last to cut the margin down to 1¾ lengths and settle for yet another bridesmaid tag. Schofield thought the winner got away with it this time.

“Not much went well for my horse, but he still ran enormous,” he said. “The race changed complexion when Pacific Vampire missed the start.

“We had to come right around runners. He still pulled off a lot of ground on the winner, he’s flying.

“The race fell into the favourite’s lap. We’ll get him one day.”

Concurring with the English rider, trainer Tim Fitzsimmons also set the tone for a mouth-watering rematch.

“It’s the best he’s ever let down, probably even better than at his wins,” said the Australian handler.

manyan@sph.com.sg