Nature Strip calls it a day

Nature Strip has chalked up an imposing record of 22 wins from 44 starts in six years for prize money in excess of A$20 million (S$17.4 million). PHOTO: STEVE HART PHOTOGRAPHY

Two-time (2020 and 2022) Australian Horse of the Year Nature Strip has run his last race.

Resuming from a four-month break in the Group 3 Concorde Stakes (1,000m) at Randwick on Saturday, Australia’s arguably most famous horse since Black Caviar and Winx was a shadow of himself.

With James McDonald aboard, the Nicconi nine-year-old sat wide throughout the speed dash and failed to quicken up in the straight with victory going to Remarque (Tyler Schiller).

A few hours later, trainer Chris Waller, with major part-owner Rod Lyons by his side, broke the news that the gallant chestnut would retire.

“I’m announcing his retirement on behalf of the owners,” said the Sydney premier trainer.

“He’s just been an amazing horse and everything he’s done, he’s done to the best of his ability.

“Even today, he was prepared well, he came to the race sound, he was trialling well.

“You can all see how well he looked. There has been no indication that race ability was not there, but he wasn’t the same horse in the race today.

“Yes, he jumped well, he travelled nicely, he looked to come up the rise well, but the same acceleration and spark weren’t there.”

Nature Strip bows out the winner of 22 races from his 44 starts and more than A$20 million (S$17.4 million) in stakes with Waller – Robert Smerdon, Robert Hickmott, John Sadler and Darren Weir trained him earlier – preparing him to 14 wins, including all his nine at Group 1 level.

The highlight is arguably his King’s Stand heroics at Royal Ascot in 2022, earning him a second Longines World’s Champion Sprinter award after the first 2021 nod.

Domestically, the 2021 The Everest, the richest turf race in the world, and three TJ Smith Stakes (2020-2022) rank high on his glittering resume.

Nature Strip recorded his last win in the Group 2 The Shorts at Randwick almost a year ago – on Sept 17, 2022, first-up from his triumphant return from the UK.

He then raced four more times, thrice at Group 1 level, without winning, before he was tipped out. Saturday’s comeback race proved to be shortlived in the end.

“I guess you could ask why did we bring him to this extra preparation, but the simple fact is he’s a sound horse, he’s a happy horse and that is how he will retire,” said Waller.

“I just can’t thank Mr Lyons enough for his support. All of my staff, from Stuart Williams, his track rider and strapper, to all our foremen, James McDonald’s done a fantastic job, too.

“Whether it’d be here or Melbourne, you name it, everyone would have had a little bit in the story of Nature Strip.

“Training good horses is easy, but when you’re going all around the world, choosing where you’re going, you need a good team and the Nature Strip team’s just been there every step of the way.”

An emotional Lyons has indeed been part of the amazing journey right till the end.

“It’s a sad day, we knew it would come. All champions come to the end of the road,” he said.

“I told Chris not to cry as I would start crying. I wish he could have won today and gone on.

“But, today, he said: ‘Boys, I have taken you around the world, I have done all I can possibly do for you, c’mon give me a break’.

“So, the horse is retired. I won’t get another horse like him, not in a million years.

“He will retire to (assistant trainer) Charlie Duckworth’s place and do some equestrian work. He will have a great home and a great life, he will be a very happy horse.

“The important part is this horse retires healthy and sound. He’s been a wonderful horse and taken us to such magnificent heights.

“Who would have dreamt we would ever get a horse like him? To go to Royal Ascot will stay in our memories forever, and also for our kids and grandkids’ memories.

“It’s been a joy and pleasure to race this horse.”

While a chapter of Australian racing history has closed, his famous colours will live on – and not just in Australia.

One of his part-owners, New Zealand owner Patrick Harrison, races three-time Kranji winner Fadaboy in the same Nature Strip silks in Singapore.