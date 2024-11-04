Shang Chi Is a smash hit in Pools Trophy

The Singapore Pools Trophy prize presentation had Singapore Pools chief executive officer Lam Chee Weng (on the right of jockey Andre da Silva) and senior manager (product content) Steven Tan (fourth from right) on hand alongside Perak Turf Club chairman John Lim Ewe Chuan (in pink jacket), committee members and senior managers, as well as officials from Selangor...

The Winson Cheng Han Yong-trained Shang Chi (Andre da Silva) returning to scale after taking out the Singapore Pools Trophy (1,300m) in Ipoh on Nov 3.

Singapore Pools was proud to have been part of the highly successful Coronation Cup meeting in Ipoh on Nov 3.

A small delegation led by the Singapore gaming company’s chief executive officer Lam Chee Weng was invited by the Perak Turf Club (PRTC) to witness the running of the Singapore Pools Trophy, an Open Class race over 1,300m, which was stylishly won by former Kranji galloper Shang Chi.

After South Korea (twice), South Africa (Turffontein), Hong Kong and Perth, Ipoh becomes the sixth overseas venue where Pools has lent its name to one of their races.

Lam, who was accompanied by his senior manager (product content) Steven Tan, took the opportunity to reaffirm Pools’ commitment to working closely with PRTC and Malaysian horse racing at large.

“Singapore Pools is pleased to strengthen our relationship with the Perak Turf Club, an associated club of the Malayan Racing Association (MRA),” he said.

“In addition to continuing to bring quality horse racing product from Malaysia to our customers, we are committed to working collaboratively with Perak Turf Club to broaden the reach of Malaysian horse racing, creating new opportunities with international partners and supporting the growth of this sport.”

The win itself underlined Shang Chi’s superiority on the day, but was also testament to the hard work of PRTC’s track team in providing a surface with no track bias.

All day, horses have been winning from both the front and the back, with runs on the outside for most of the swoopers.

But jockey Andre da Silva’s decision to cut back to the inner section of the home straight in the Singapore Pools Trophy proved that part was playing fair as well.

Shang Chi ($64), a Dissident seven-year-old who scored two wins for Shane Baertschiger in his first racing stint across the Causeway, kept hitting the line strongly to beat the fast-closing Vincent’s Star by 4½ lengths.

Favourite Gamestonks (Clyde Leck) had every chance when he hit the front halfway up the straight, but the only horse to have beaten Antipodean faded to a disappointing seventh place, 10 lengths off the winner.

Trainer Winson Cheng Han Yong, younger brother of jockey Cheng Han Kok, was not on hand to receive the prize (Ipoh-based South African trainer Kevin Coetzee represented him). But he was still pleased with the win, arguably the best the gelding named after the Marvel martial artist scored among his four under his care.

“I wanted to come up to Ipoh, but I didn’t go this time as it was during Deepavali and the jam would be quite bad to go back home,” said the Kuala Lumpur-based handler.

“But, of course, I watched the race on TV, and I was very happy with the way Shang Chi won.

“Shane sold that horse to me and told me he was a very nice horse, and he was proven right. He’s already won five races for me (in only 12 starts).

“He even ran in a Group 1 race, the Penang Sprint Trophy (1,400m), but because of his wide barrier, he had to drop at the rear. He still ran on well for fourth.

“Yesterday, I really liked the way the Brazilian jockey (da Silva) rode him. I will be using him a lot more often from now on.

“What I really liked was the way he made Shang Chi change his legs in the home straight. The horse kept quickening along the rails.”

Cheng was also appreciative of Pools’ support of Malaysian races, even if he could not personally receive his trophy.

“It’s good to see Singapore Pools present at that meeting in Ipoh,” he said.

“Hopefully, our Malaysian racing keeps growing. Of course, I like Kuala Lumpur races, but I also like to send horses to Ipoh and Penang, which is where I’m from.

“When I go to Penang, it’s also an opportunity to spend time with my mum and enjoy her cooking.”

