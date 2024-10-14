Nunes captures Listed race on first day in Australia

Manoel Nunes has made a flying start to his new Australian riding career, booting home a double at Murray Bridge on Oct 12.

The five-time Singapore champion jockey actually replicated the same result he achieved at a one-day scouting visit he paid to the same South Australian racecourse on Aug 3.

Interestingly, Maracourt was the supplier of one win on both days, the second one even coming in the Listed Murray Bridge Gold Cup (1,600m) for good measure.

That bright introduction to this new chapter in the globetrotting jockey’s glittering CV somehow helped make up for an anticlimactic end to his eight glorious seasons at Kranji, interspersed by stints in Macau, Mauritius and South Korea.

Nunes went into Singapore’s final race day on Oct 5 leading with a buffer of three wins, but it was stunningly nullified by fellow Brazilian Bruno Queiroz, who tied with him (58 wins), and won on a countback for seconds, agonisingly ending his dream of a sixth title.

From Nunes’ beaming smile at the Murray Bridge winner’s circle, it is clear he has moved on.

“I’m over the moon, winning the Gold Cup for (trainer) Mike (Hickmott) was just a pleasure for me,” said the 2,200-odd race winner.

“I think I do very well with this horse (Maracourt). Today, I rode him a bit different (to last start when he sat midfield on the rail).

“I wanted to come inside, but a horse was pushing me out. He was at the back three deep, but he was travelling very well all the way through for me.

“Mike said the horse was in good form. Coming into the home straight, he was too good.”

Nunes’ other winner came in the opener aboard debutant Hiatus for trainers Tony and Calvin McEvoy. He now boasts an impressive strike rate of four winners in 12 rides.

Michael Lee