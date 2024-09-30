Oct 1 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

The Cody Mo-trained Magic Control (Matthew Chadwick) sweeping to his first Hong Kong victory in a Class 3 race (1,000m) at Sha Tin on Sept 15.

Race 1 (1,400m)

11 Red Maverick caught the eye first-up after showing improvement in his trial leading into that race. The rise in distance suits, and he could surprise at odds.

2 Joyful Life searches for his first win after two consecutive runner-up finishes since dropping to Class 5. He has drawn perfectly in barrier 2 and will receive every chance from there.

4 Aromatica was on the verge of a win late last season, with three consecutive placings. Zac Purton takes the ride and they will play a part in the finish.

5 The Khan raced wide without cover first-up but made up good late ground. He should make his mark in this grade soon.

Race 2 (1,200m)

2 Chilli Baba was heavily supported in his first Class 5 run last term but was too far back and did not stride freely. Fresh for the task.

8 Ho Ho Star is knocking on the door for his maiden victory and just needs everything to fall into place to get the job done, which could be a query from barrier No. 11.

1 Super Elite has improved since his stable transfer last season, and his first-up placing had merit after he was forced to race wide.

9 Beat Hollow may get an uncontested lead, which will make him hard to catch.

Race 3 (1,200m)

10 Gluck Racer has his share of issues but won first-up last season, and he certainly has the ability to win a weaker race like this.

2 New Future Folks caught the eye with a fast-finishing effort for second on debut last season. He has since trialled well against Invincible Sage and finds himself in a winnable race upon resuming.

9 Triumphant Warrior has placed in four of his nine starts but is still chasing a maiden win; this type of race offers him a real opportunity.

5 Enshine is well prepared for his first start, having undergone thorough education through numerous trials. Adding to his appeal is the guiding hand of Purton.

Race 4 (1,200m)

2 Geneva is ready to win after a solid third-place finish first-up, and he has since trialled well. Though he has proven costly, he appears poised to take the next step forward.

1 Top Scorer has been equally disappointing, yet he remains in the mix, consistently fighting out the finish without a win to his name.

3 Judy’s Great will strip fitter second-up, and he was a winner last season second-up. His chances are enhanced significantly with Purton taking over the reins.

4 Cheerful World was beaten less than a length into fifth on debut last term; the step-up to 1,200m should suit him better, making him one to watch.

Race 5 (1,400m)

1 Enjoy Golf maintained good form first-up with a close third-place finish.

11 Jumbo Fortune marks freshman trainer David Eustace’s second runner, and he appears to have him well prepared based on his trial performances.

13 View Of The World showed significant improvement in a recent trial under Purton, suggesting he is ready to deliver his best effort on his third career start.

4 All Riches is set to run his usual honest race on the lead, where he seems to have an easy time on paper. He could be one to catch.

Race 6 (1,800m)

7 Storm Winner has been trending in the right direction. Although he needs to improve on his Sha Tin record, he is a horse in form compared to when he first stepped onto the main track.

10 Soaring Bronco attracted decent betting support first-up and delivered his best performance yet, finishing a close third. On that run, he looks ready to take the next step.

1 Sharpen Bright is a talented stayer who will require further than this trip but he should make a strong bid in the finish.

5 Mister Dapper finished a fair fourth first-up and has place claims.

Race 7 (1,000m) THE NATIONAL DAY CUP (G3)

8 Magic Control is an untapped talent, poised to be trainer Cody Mo’s first Group runner. His first-up win, at just his second attempt in Hong Kong at this course and distance, oozed class. His light weight will serve him well as he tackles Group company for the first time in Hong Kong.

1 Invincible Sage resumes under top weight, but that will not stop him from making his presence felt.

6 Beauty Waves was no match against Ka Ying Rising first-up; the rain-affected track may have been against him, but he ran well into second and is well placed.

2 Stoltz is a proven performer in races such as this. Though getting on in age, his trials have been more than satisfactory.

Race 8 (1,400m)

8 Sunlight Power tackles Class 2 company for the first time after a dominant first-up victory over this distance, winning by two lengths. Trainer Ricky Yiu believes his charge has more to offer and can join the city’s elite.

1 Copartner Prance steps up to 1,400m for the first time in his career. He performed well first-up and will certainly enter this race as a fitter proposition.

5 Patch Of Theta enjoyed a successful 2023-2024 season, winning four of his 10 races while never missing a placing. He, too, finds himself in Class 2 for the first time, but he is capable of measuring up.

9 Superb Boy is a model of consistency but may have reached his ceiling; he will need everything to fall into place to secure the win.

Race 9 (1,200m)

7 Packing Power has his unbeaten record on the line as he chases a third straight win in his stiffest test by far. With the 4YO Classic Series in mind, connections will hope he can continue his rise in the ratings.

6 Glory Elite lost no admirers when runner-up to Gorgeous Win first-up. He is likely to find the front and give his usual bold sight.

3 Kaholo Angel is third-up now. Last-start fifth was full of promise. He looks ready to make his mark.

10 Motoman has shown significant improvement in his recent trials, so expect to see a better horse this campaign.

Race 10 (1,400m)

9 Winning Gold is a horse on the up, resuming and in pursuit of a hat-trick. His big-margin victories in Class 4 will hold him in good stead as he steps up to Class 3.

1 Top Gun won on his Hong Kong debut last season, but had excuses in next two runs. He looked well in his trial without being tested.

5 Lo Pan Spirit can improve second-up after a late-fading fourth on pace first-up.

8 The Heir has had plenty of chances to break through and will once again receive every opportunity to get on the board.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club