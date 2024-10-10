Oct 10 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(15) QUASIKAT caught the eye with a fast-finishing second on debut as a juvenile over 1,100m on this track. She would have come on with that experience and benefits from a sex allowance, so it could pay to follow her progress.

(11) PENNSYLVANIA will also know more about it after a pleasing introduction and he ought to acquit himself competitively.

(5) ANTONIO GAUDI and (6) SPY STORY have the form and experience to play leading roles too.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) CARS BIG AS BARS was friendless in the betting on debut but defied that market drift to finish an encouraging second over 1,000m, and this extended trip should be more to her liking judged on that evidence.

(12) ZALTA STAR also filled the runner-up berth last time and, with further improvement, could fight out the finish.

Watch the betting on well-bred newcomer (9) GERBERA.

(5) SUNFIRE has the form and experience to make her presence felt.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(3) CHIEFTAIN showed promise in a three-start juvenile campaign and is open to any amount of improvement on his reappearance having been gelded.

(4) JOHN WICK, (5) THE NAVY LARK and (6) SECRET CHORD are closely matched on recent form and boast superior race fitness.

Race 4 (1,400m)

Old Soldier (4) WHORLY WHORLY is ideally course-and-distance suited but out of sorts and regular rider Piere Strydom sticks with (1) CHAMPION WARRIOR instead.

The latter is 1.5kg worse off with consistent (3) FOSTINOVO but has dropped to a competitive mark and is good value to confirm his superiority over this extended trip.

(2) TRIDENT KING was an eye-catching third off his current mark over 1,450m last time and needs only to repeat that performance to play another leading role.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(1) AMERICAN REBEL finished third over this distance in a slightly higher grade two starts back and he was unlucky not to produce a better result last time when staying on over a shorter trip. He could offer some value to punters here as he reverts to 2,000m off a reduced mark.

Last-start maiden winners (4) RED LEGEND and (5) ORDER OF HOPE are on the improve, so could have a say on handicap debut, while consistent maiden (6) PANNING GOLD is not taken lightly with Strydom a notable jockey booking.

(9) GUY ALEXANDER has claims too.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) CALLMEWHENUNEEDME has a good record at this venue and ought to enjoy the shorter trip, with her rider taking a useful 2.5kg off her back.

(2) IN THE BEGINNING was unplaced in a feature last time from a wide gate but should not be hastily condemned, especially at this level and on a straight course.

(7) LOVEGRASS returns from a break but could be competitive if ready to roll.

After two runner-up finishes recently, (8) SECOND BREATH would not be winning out of turn.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) SILENT WAR held his own in a 1,200m feature and races off an unchanged mark under a 2.5kg claimer, so could be worth siding with here over a more suitable trip.

(7) POMODORO’S JET maintained a good level of form in the Western Cape, so has to be respected after a two-stop road trip.

(10) OPEN HIGHWAY and (12) BRAVE VIKING are consistent hard-knockers at this level, so should not be underestimated.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) FRANCILIEN confirmed the promise of her debut second by winning over course and distance last time.

She beat subsequent winner (3) PALACE DANCER who re-opposes on 1kg better terms. There should not be much between the pair though preference is for the former who would have come on appreciably in seven weeks since she was last seen.

Hard-knockers (5) RAINING RUBIES and (7) MIX THE MAGIC have the form and experience to keep those rivals honest.