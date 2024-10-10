Oct 11 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

A weak opening event.

(2) PONTE VECCHIO is better than she showed last time. She has done well in races like this and has a winning chance.

(1) STRING OF LIGHTS tends to lack a strong finish but can earn some more money.

(5) MISS PRIOR has improved with each run and should challenge for top honours.

(6) SERENDIPITOUS was touched off last time. She should strip fitter this time but that was a very weak race.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(5) RUBY CLAIRE may have just needed her local debut. She can go one better back on the turf.

(1) RAINBOW RIVER tended to lack a strong finish in her races in Gauteng but would not be a surprise winner on local debut.

(6) LAUGH TILL I CRY makes her local debut and could show vast improvement.

(11) FIRE ALARM flopped in her second start but has had a break and should be stronger this time. She has a winning chance.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(5) FOUR JACKS was touched off on his local debut and can go one better this time.

(2) FINAL EDITION returned to form with a solid win last time and deserves respect once again.

(6) SCAMPTON is clearly unreliable but does win when he is in the mood.

(8) ARTURO is better drawn this time and the last run is best ignored.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(9) HOLDING THUMBS suffered interference last time and that run is best ignored. He was impressive in his two wins before that on soft tracks and can bounce back to beat these rivals.

(1) SEQUOIA has been good all year and has a winning chance.

(2) GLOBAL ALLY has not really been at his best lately but does have a good record for jockey Richard Fourie and deserves respect once again.

(4) FATEFUL DAY showed of what he is capable with a very easy last win and is not out of it.

Race 5 (1,200m)

A very open-looking race.

(4) ARTICUNO returned to form with a solid last win and could follow up.

Stable companions (1) SYMBOL OF LOVE, (3) EUROPEAN SUMMER and (8) MY AMI BEACH are all course and distance suited and would not be a surprise winner.

(2) VALERIAS DREAM went a bit quicker than what is practical last start and could benefit from a patient ride this time.

(5) ELLA’S DELIGHT is in good form and can contest the finish yet again.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(8) GUARDING THE WALL is not an easy ride to handle and has been doing too much too early recently. He could certainly benefit from a patient ride over this course and distance.

(1) COASTAL PATH has been unreliable of late but did win last time and could follow up.

(2) EXPLOSIVE SPEED has been a disappointment lately but is capable of contesting the finish.

(6) WAR SWORD quickened nicely to get out of the maiden ranks last time and has improved. This is a tougher task for him.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(6) FREE WORLD does not look an easy ride but she seems to be in good form and can go one better this time.

(2) SEPTEMBER FLOWER did not show her best last start but has scope for improvement and is not out of it.

(11) KOMESANS PASSION is capable of a strong finish and should pose a serious threat to these rivals.

(12) DE JANEIRO shows pace and could hang in there for a minor place.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(2) ROOMFORMANOEUVRE was a heavily backed winner on debut. He could have ability, so can follow up in a tougher field.

(1) CAPTAIN TIK TOK is holding his form and can contest the finish once again.

(4) RAVILIOUS has not been disgraced of late and has a winning chance. (5) WILLIAM THE FIRST should like it back on the turf and can make the frame.