Oct 13 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Galaxy Patch (Vincent Ho) scoring at Sha Tin on June 23. The Group 2 Sha Tin Trophy (1,600m) on Oct 13 is a warm-up towards the Hong Kong Mile in December.

Race 1 (1,200M)

2 Santorini can bounce back and win, especially from barrier 1 with Hugh Bowman taking over. He needed his first-up run, and the fast pace on the speed did not suit.

5 Circuit Jolly, a debutant from the David Hayes yard, could make an immediate impact. His trials have shown promise, and Zac Purton in the saddle signals readiness for a strong first-up showing.

1 Patch Of Cosmo was impressive in winning a race of this nature, a Restricted Class 4 for three-year-olds, storming home from a wide draw to win on the line.

9 Northern Fire Ball ran boldly on debut, just missing an all-the-way win. Should be competitive again.

Race 2 (1,200M)

8 Super Infinity steps up to Class 3 after an impressive first-up win. He still has room for improvement, and his light weight will be an asset as he faces stiffer competition.

5 Savvy Brilliant ran a decent race on debut over 1,000m, finishing well despite early interference and being held up in the final stages. Improvement expected second-up.

6 Super Fortune holds a key advantage with his natural early speed, and as the likely leader on paper, he will be tough to reel in.

2 Captain Win brings solid form, having placed behind some talented runners recently, and should find this a slightly easier task.

Race 3 (2,000M)

2 Awesome Fluke ran a solid third over a mile. Form is proven over longer trips, and he steps up in trip.

4 Supreme Agility is yet to place in five Hong Kong runs, which is surprising given his honest efforts and narrow defeats. Untested over 2,000m, but merits consideration.

1 Ensued last ran in the Hong Kong Derby where he raced wide and did not fire. First-up after a long break but remains a high-class prospect.

3 Packing Hurricane, second-up over 2,000m, will benefit from a more measured ride compared to his first-up effort.

Race 4 (1,400M)

2 Super Wise Dragon is difficult to catch due to his breathing issues, but he drops into Class 5 for the first time. Can make headway.

13 Cheer For South has been underwhelming but has not had the best of luck recently. With barrier 1, he will be afforded every chance to run a more competitive race.

6 Charmander has shown progress since moving to David Hall’s yard, and his second-place finish was solid. A strong contender here back in trip.

3 Yoda’s Choice returns after a quick seven-day turnaround following a promising runner-up effort. He can beat the wide draw and remains a strong winning prospect in this grade.

Race 5 (1,200M)

3 Thriving Brothers steps down to Class 4 for the first time in Hong Kong after a laudable first-up effort at the bottom of Class 3. The drop in class and booking of Purton enhance his chances.

5 Endeared is another to consider when dropping in grade. His career has been beset by poor draws, but he keeps running well.

1 Awesome Treasure has drawn gate 10 with 10lb apprentice Britney Wong aboard. They are likely to roll forward and give sight.

9 Loving Vibes lines up for his second start. His debut last season was eye-catching from his wide draw. This time, with a better gate, he should find a handier position.

Race 6 (1,600M)

14 Chater Gold showed plenty of merit last start, when fourth despite an early check and being held up for a clear run. From a wide draw, he will need to be ridden with early intent. Close to a win.

13 Soaring Bronco benefits from an inside gate and drops back to a more suitable distance. His recent runs have been encouraging. Should get the right favours here.

4 Devas Twelve impressed with a first-up win. Proven at the mile, he is favoured to win again with some luck from the widest gate.

5 Family Jewel aims for back-to-back course and trip wins. Still looks untapped after four starts.

Race 7 (1,600M)

THE SHA TIN TROPHY (G2)

4 Galaxy Patch had an outstanding season last term. He kicks off this campaign with his sights set on December’s Hong Kong Mile and looks well-positioned to start with a victory.

8 Chancheng Glory benefits from a light weight under handicap conditions. His tactical speed should see him settle in a on-pace spot.

5 Red Lion is another well-placed runner under handicap conditions. This is the type of race in which he can figure.

6 Straight Arron makes his first appearance under trainer Ricky Yiu. While he will be looking for more ground, he may be one to spring an upset fresh.

Race 8 (1,400M)

7 Jubilant Winner is ready to win. He will be well-fancied with Purton taking over after a first-up third and a handy trial in between runs. The rise to 1,400m should suit.

2 Sunny Da Best showed promise last season in five starts, though he was then spelled. His trials suggest he is ready to get back on track.

11 Team Happy won easily two starts ago but could not repeat that second-up due to a hot pace. A softer early run can help.

1 Stellar Swift produced a career-best effort first-up, charging home for a fast-finishing second. Bowman takes the reins this time.

Race 9 (1,400M)

5 Lucy In The Sky was a game runner-up to Wunderbar first-up. He then recorded two wins and four seconds from seven starts.

2 Young Achiever showed promise last term, highlighted by his first local victory in his most recent race. He is one to follow.

3 Beauty Crescent has yet to win in 19 Hong Kong starts but has placed behind some top-tier runners recently. With luck from his wide draw, he can figure.

6 Silo is showing steady improvement with more local experience, and his last-start effort pressing for the lead was commendable.

Race 10 (1,200M)

6 Wunderbar led throughout to secure a first-up win in Class 3 carrying top weight. He is a rising talent and looks capable of winning again, especially from barrier 1.

13 Wonderstar debuts for leading trainer Pierre Ng. The former Macau galloper has caught the eye in his trials and seems to have what it takes to measure up here.

7 Call Me Glorious needed his first-up run over 1,000m but still managed a close fourth. 1,200m second-up suits better.

8 Gorgeous Win resumed impressively in Class 3, and he has trialled well since. He appears to be a horse yet to reach his full potential.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club