Oct 13 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(3) DAPPER is way better than his last effort. Go close.

(6) GIMMETHEGOODLIFE needed his last run, on returning from the Cape. Improvement expected.

(8) SOVEREIGN COMMAND was a beaten favourite when trying Poly 1,400m. Suited over shorter.

(2) BRING THE MAGIC has place claims.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(9) ONE PATH was just in need of her second run. She was rested after a smart debut against winners.

(6) LADYOFDISTINCTION made a promising debut and was narrowly beaten next time out. She should be in the money.

(5) ZENA ROSE stays the trip and has not been far back of late. Must have a chance on form.

(7) PULL A FAST ONE has shown some ability. Shorter trip suits.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(4) ZINIKELEhas the best of the draws and was a beaten favourite at her last two. Hard to beat.

(2) MISS PLATINA beat Faizah comfortably when they last met but is now 3.5kg worse off, which should bring them closer.

(4) WONDERFUL beat Miss Platina by five lengths last start. However, he is now 4kg worse off after an eight-point hike.

(6) GORGEOUS GIRL flopped when favourite last time but earlier form was consistent. If she can find her best, she could threaten.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) ROLLO THE VIKING ran on for a close-up second last time. Can go better from handy draw.

(5) ONE SCOTCH has put in two smart sprints; runner-up in both. The step-up in trip should suit.

(2) FREDDY SLATER has run his best over course and distance and is lightly raced.

(4) AMIGO will strip fitter, having raced twice in September.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) NEITHERHERENORTHER is a lightly raced 5YO who won well over the distance last time.

If (14) I SALUTE YOU beats the draw, he must have a chance.

(5) JOSHUA HOTSNAKE seldom runs badly. Can handle both Poly and turf. He is over his best trip.

(6) TEATIME TIPPLE was beaten in a sprint last run, but can feature on a more suitable trip.

Race 6 (1,900m)

(1) GIVERS GRACE has shown some recent improvement in blinkers and is down in class.

(6) FORWARD MOTION, (2) HOT STRIKE and (3) QONDANEKUKHANYENI are in the mix. The last two dead-heated for third 1.5 lengths ahead of Givers Grace.

Add the improved (4) DOCTOR’S ORDERS to the mix along with recent winner (5) KISSHOTEN.

Race 7 (1,900m)

(4) MEXICAN PETE turned in an eye-catching run behind the talented sprinter Quasiforesure. This trip suits better.

(6) MADISON VALLEY is warming up for the Betway Summer Cup. Not near peak, but can still score.

(7) OFFICER IN COMMAND has won his last two. He has recent Singapore hero Muzi Yeni and 52kg to help his cause.

(1) GOLDEN PEACE and (5) NATYAM are on par if a line is taken through Blackberry Malt. Golden Peace may be the stable elect.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(3) MAGICAL VIEW has run two smart races this season after a four-month break. Progressive sort who can follow up on her last win.

The 1.5kg claim for (7) ONE SMART COOKIE may prove decisive in a tight finish.

(4) SHANTA’S PRIDE is down in class. Blinkers are back on.

(5) WEST SIDE STORY won at long odds at just her second start. She could be anything.