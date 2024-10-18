Who will conquer the $17.6m Everest

Giga Kick (Craig Williams) recording a thrilling win in The Everest (1,200m) at Randwick in 2022. The Clayton Douglas-trained sprinter is bidding to double the dose two years later on Oct 19.

The A$20 million (S$17.6 million) Group 1 The Everest (1,200m) at Randwick is not only the world’s richest turf race, but is also the stage for many riveting storylines.

Top guns I Wish I Win or Giga Kick will be challenged by up-and-comers like Ciaron Maher’s two top mares, Bella Nipotina and I Am Me or three-year-olds Traffic Warden and Storm Boy.

It is not just about the horses. Superstar jockey James McDonald will also go in with his own agenda – he finally hit a milestone that has been eluding him for a while, his 100th Group 1 win aboard Joliestar.

It is at 1.15pm Singapore time that the Randwick starter will unleash the following 12 speedballs:

1 I Wish I Win

Ran on for third to Southport Tycoon in Group 1 Manikato Stakes (1,200m) at Moonee Valley on Sept 27. Second this race in 2023.

2 Giga Kick

Tempo was against him when 0.95L fourth to Airman in Group 2 Premiere Stakes (1,200m) at Randwick on Oct 5. Won 2022 Everest.

3 Private Eye

Wide gate against when 1.57L sixth to I Am Me in Group 2 The Shorts (1,100m) at Randwick on Sept 21. Placed in this race past two years.

4 Bella Nipotina

Did not enjoy clearest run when 0.29L third to Airman in Premiere Stakes. Ultra consistent.

5 I Am Me

Had the best run in race when head winner from Stefi Magnetica in The Shorts. Won Group 3 Sydney Stakes (1,200m) this day in 2023.

6 Stefi Magnetica

Sat back, charged late when head second to I Am Me in The Shorts.

7 Sunshine In Paris

Solid when winning from Mumbai Muse in Group 2 Sheraco Stakes (1,200m) at Rosehill on Sept 14.

8 Joliestar

Conceded too great a start when closing two-length third to Sunshine In Paris in Sheraco Stakes.

9 Growing Empire

Strong on-speed effort when nose second to Southport Tycoon in Manikato Stakes.

10 Traffic Warden

Perfect ride when second to Broadsiding in Group 1 Golden Rose (1,400m) at Rosehill on Sept 28.

11 Storm Boy

Led when 0.68L fourth in Golden Rose. Back to 1,200m suits.

12 Lady Of Camelot

Caught wide when 2.75L seventh to I Am Me in The Shorts.

RESERVES:

13 Overpass

Not raced since Perth’s The Quokka (1,200m) win in April. Goes well fresh, won two recent trials.

14 Think About It

Not won in six starts since 2023 The Everest win. Tempo against at latest run when 2.51L sixth to Airman in Premiere Stakes.

15 Southport Tycoon

Well ridden and impressive in strong nose-win from Growing Empire in Manikato Stakes.

16 Mazu

Sound on-pace effort when nose second to Airman in Premiere Stakes. Third in 2022 The Everest.

Sky Racing/HKJC