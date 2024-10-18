Oct 19 South Africa (Durbanville/Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(4) CORK BAY confirmed the promise of his course-and-distance debut third with a second over this track and trip last time.

(9) GIMMEATHRILL and (7) ELSINORE would have come on after encouraging introduction.

(6) GOOD SHINE showed pace, before tiring, over 1,250m. Shorter trip may be more to his liking.

Race 2 (1,000m)

Well-bred newcomers (10) PREDATRICE and (7) FLIGHT OF A CONDOR need not be special to play leading roles on debut.

(4) CYBER SPIRIT and (2) BILINGUAL have the experience to make their presence felt but must improve to challenge.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(1) RAPIDASH has had the measure of (4) LOVE IS A ROSE (twice), (2) PACAYA and (6) OTTO LUYKEN recently but is worse off at the weights against them.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(1) LETS PLAY POKER ran second in four of his six starts, including back-to-back recent outings.

(7) RONDEBOSCH (recently gelded) and (5) KWAGGA BLITZ filled the minor spots last time and will fight for victory.

(6) DWIGHT EISENHOWER appeals most of the remainder.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(5) DOUBLE GRAND SLAM thrived in KZN, winning at Grade 3 and Grade 2 level before finishing third in a 1,600m Grade 1. Trip and weight suit on her return.

(1) PRINCESS IZZY ran third recently in a course-and-distance Grade 3. Should make her presence felt again off an unchanged mark.

(6) RED PALACE is two from two at this venue and races off a career-high mark after a 2,000m Grade 2 win in KZN last time.

Last-start winner (2) FATAL GEM, who has a good record racing fresh from a break, has claims.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(5) DANCE KING has progressed in 2 starts after gelding and he should have more to offer over this trip in his peak outing.

(7) MILAN’S WORLD can improve after gelding operation.

(1) JABBERWOCKY was game in defeat when second over track and trip last time but in moderate company. Will still need to improve.

(4) CLEAR THE PATH is worth a shot first-up from a break.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(12) ENGLISH MISTRESS will need things to go her way from a tricky gate 12.

(4) DOUBLE DASH and (6) LAVENDER BAY have both the form and experience to figure.

(10) LOTUS ISLAND caught the eye when a fast-finishing second over track and trip last time.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(5) LUNAR RAINBOW ran an improved third over 1,800m and will relish the extra 200m.

(3) FETCHING FLYER has finished behind (2) QUELLO CHE in two starts over 1,600m but could turn the tables over longer.

(8) SIENNA RAE has the experience to make her presence felt too.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(7) SONG TO THE MOON ran on smartly to finish second over this course and distance three weeks ago, edging out (8) INDUSTRIALSTRENGTH with whom he renews rivalry on similar terms. The latter ran well in defeat that day (his Western Cape debut) and remains open to improvement.

(6) HOODIA did not go unnoticed on his return. This trip suits better.

(1) LA PULGA is not taken lightly.

Race 10 (2,600m)

(1) GOOD COUNCIL and (2) TWENTY DRACHMA’S have also fared well over track and trip. Both are weighted to be competitive.

Course-and-distance winners (3) BATTLEGROUND and (4) MAMBO COME TESIO are consistent stayers with solid form. Did not travel up north for the scenery.

Race 11 (1,600m)

Last-start maiden winners (10) DALMENY FACTOR and (5) LEGAL COUNSEL should acquit themselves competitively, with further improvement expected.

(2) SHAVOUT ran fairly from a wide gate last time but is a dangerous front runner. Big threat, especially from a favourable gate 2.

(1) RADICCHIO is at the top of his game and a three-point penalty for his recent 1,400m victory will not prevent another forward run.

Race 12 (1,450m)

Last-start maiden winner (7) HAIR TRIGGER is on the up.

(2) COPPER MIST won his only course-and-distance appearance. Will relish the drop in class with cheekpieces fitted for the first time and Gavin Lerena back aboard.

(3) PRESSONREGARDLESS and (4) THERES A LIGHT renew rivalry. The latter should get the better of his familiar foe on better weight terms.

Race 13 (1,400m)

(4) ASPECT has defied the handicapper by winning five in a row, the latest over this course and distance. He faces his toughest test but could prove equal to the task, especially if left alone in front.

(8) MAURITIUS KESTREL ran on well from a hopeless position to finish an eye-catching fifth on his 1,250m reappearance. Can threaten with the benefit of that outing.

Last-start winners (9) OLIVER and (12) INNAMORARE have the means to pose a threat.

Race 14 (1,450m)

(6) WILLOW EXPRESS took advantage of a drop in ratings to win two 1,600m handicaps in a row, including his latest on this course.

(9) RUN FOR COVER beat subsequent Vaal scorer (2) WE ARE THE LOGANS (1kg worse off) over track and trip in September and should confirm the form of that meeting on these terms.

(8) SOUTHERN BLAZE returns from a break but should remain competitive off her revised mark.

Race 15 (1,250m)

(9) MAPHAKA confirmed the promise of his eye-catching debut second by winning impressively over 1,200m in KZN on Aug 4. Gets an ideal opportunity to make a winning Cape Town introduction.

(10) O’TENIKWA and (4) KAIBOY are closely matched on the form of recent meetings and have the experience to expose any chinks in the selection’s armour.

Last-start course-and-distance winners (2) MON PETIT CHERIE (filly) is also respected.

Race 16 (1,600m)

(3) CHESTNUT BOMBER won over this distance as a juvenile. He has performed well in defeat over 1,450m in both starts this term, but will relish the return to 1,600m.

(4) WILD INTENT confirmed the promise of his debut win with a staying-on fourth in a similar contest over 1,400m. On that run, he should also find this extended trip more to his liking.

(1) ZIP CODE finished ¼ length ahead of that rival and was subsequently gelded, so he remains open to improvement.

Filly (8) FIREBURST has claims, too.

Race 17 (1,250m)

(1) ISCHYRO has made marked improvement in two starts (both under this rider, Mpumelelo Mjoka) this term as a 4YO. He confirmed as much by winning over track and trip last time, beating (3) TRY ME. The former is 2kg worse off but could defy that weight turnaround if making further progress in his peak outing.

(7) LADY LOXTON and (8) GRUE OF ICE are inconsistent but capable of acquitting themselves competitively in a race of this nature.

Race 18 (1,000m)

(1) SAHARA CAT and (7) BE MERRY are unbeaten over this distance, so something will have to give. The well-weighted former was a smart juvenile and is open to improvement as a sophomore, so she gets the nod ahead of the latter who is progressive and steps up in class.

(6) MISS MARGUERITE, (5) PORQUE TE VAS renew rivalry, having met in a similar course-and-distance contest recently, and they have the form and experience to challenge the younger fillies.