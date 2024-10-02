Oct 3 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

A weak race and anything is possible.

The Futura gelding (7) SANTIAGO’S PRIDE makes his debut but would not be a surprise winner.

(4) TIGER STORM is clearly better than his last run suggests and he could make all to win a race like this.

(1) REMAINS OF THE DAY ran a nice second at Turffontein on Sept 28. Should go well again if he backs up.

(5) PURSUIT OF FAME is only moderate but does have a winning chance.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(3) ENDIZAYO was heavily supported in the betting to win on debut and did not do badly when runner-up. She will have learnt from that experience and can go one better.

(4) EXECUTRIX flopped on debut when backed but showed good improvement and was not beaten far in her second run. She may well need further to be seen at her very best but she can score.

(7) ON A JET PLANE ran all over the course last week. Blinkers have been added and, if they keep her straight, she will surely be a serious threat.

(5) FAN THE FLAME and (6) KIVULI make their debut, so keep an eye on their betting for support.

Race 3 (1,450m)

(7) FAITHFUL MISTRESS and (8) GREENHOUSE both showed promise on their debut and could fight out the finish.

(9) INSTANT ATTRACTION is improving and can fight out the finish as well.

(2) SAUDI SWEEP has run well in all three starts and should be involved with the finish yet again.

Race 4 (1,450m)

An interesting race.

(3) HAT TRICK OR TREAT is improving and has been runner-up in his last two starts. He can go one better this time but there are other runners to consider.

(7) ARCTIC OWL is a Querari colt who could be above average. He is making his debut for trainer Tony Peter.

(10) EXCEEDINGLY GLAM has had just the one start. Her trainer Sean Tarry has made a living out of winning with horses like her. So keep an eye on the betting as she could be ready to strike.

(9) PROLIFIC STAR has also had just the one start and could make vast improvement.

Race 5 (1,800m)

Another interesting race as it will be a preparation for many of these runners heading into the summer season.

(2) MERIDIUS won a similar contest last time and can follow up.

(6) MASTER CHRISTMAS is out at the weights but he loves this course and is not out of it.

(3) NONE OTHER is best weighted based on what she did in better races than this. But she is returning from a break and her fitness will need to be taken on trust.

(5) GOOD COUNCIL is in good form and should contest the finish.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(5) ACROSS THE POND continues to improve and is very brave as she fights hard very late in a race. She could pull off her hat-trick but she will need to produce a career-best performance to do so.

(1) BETULA is in good form but it is never easy to give weight away to young and improving runners.

(7) ZENOBIA’S GOLD and (6) SPIRITED GIRL also look like they are capable of getting involved with the finish.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(8) WILLOWILD may have just needed her last run when she was third. That was behind a four-in-a-row winning filly. She looks better than her current merit rating suggests and can prove it by winning this race.

(2) TWOSTEP QUEEN is improving and can be competitive once again.

(3) EASY ON ME was hard ridden to get her maiden win but has scope for further improvement.

(7) IT’S HER WAY is coming off good runs. Deserves some respect.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(6) GUARDIA REGINE is a bit unreliable but did run well last time and can go one better with luck in running.

(3) CONFEDERATE is improving and should fight out the finish.

(8) GREEN BUBBLES is coming off good runs and is capable of getting into the mix.

(1) KOTINOS is in good form and can contest the finish again.