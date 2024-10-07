Oct 8 South Africa (Durbanville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,250m)

(7) MIRACULOUS caught the eye on debut and the well-bred daughter of Rafeef should run well from a slightly better barrier.

(1) GOODNESSGRACIOUSME has finished ahead of (10) BACK AT THE GEORGE and has the best of the draws again.

(5) RAHHABBA was not hard pushed on debut. Each-way claims.

Race 2 (1,250m)

(9) ARISTOTLE has met some of the best around and did not disgrace himself. He has been gelded and could live up to expectations.

(4) AFRIQUE showed good toe on debut. He has drawn well and can go all the way.

(5) HONOR OF KINGS is regally bred and showed some potential on debut.

(8) ELUSIVE BLACK was outpaced in the closing stages on debut and can get into the fray this time.

Race 3 (1,250m)

(4) OCTOBER FEST confirmed the promise she showed on debut with a fair third-place finish on her comeback. She can open her account.

(7) ENGLEFIELD GREEN just missed in a close finish in what was a competitive heat. She could frank the form.

(10) PINK PIGEON showed potential on her introduction. She could also enjoy a bit more ground.

(9) TRUE HORIZON is in good nick and warrants respect.

Race 4 (1,250m)

(1) UNSUNG HERO made good improvement with blinkers fitted. From gate 1, he should have every chance.

(8) GOLDEN DESTINY is highly regarded and would have needed his comeback race. He should go well.

(3) NATIVE RULER found himself a bit far back on debut. He can only improve.

(4) FATHER CHRISTMAS is a nicely bred first-timer. Include in the exotics.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) KAMCHATKA could be anything. She has run two decent races over shorter trips.

(2) WEDDING BELLS turned in a decent finish over a shorter trip. Should be in with a shout.

(5) GREENLIGHT LEGEND showed some potential earlier in her career and had excuses in her last two starts.

(9) ANALYTIC has run well enough to warrant respect.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(6) GREEN MANDARIN and (9) LIGHTNING GLOW are unbeaten in their last three starts. They are exciting individuals with more to come.

(2) FIBONACCI can go one better after a close finish with (1) PAS DE NOM but is not the most reliable at the business end.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(8) OZARK won well enough to suggest another win is in the offing. He has a bit more to do at the weights and will need to time his run right over the longer trip.

(7) GOLDEN GREY did everything but beat Ozark last time. He could turn the form around stripping fitter and facing him on better weight terms.

(5) TOTHEMOONANDBACK caught the eye just behind and could be on the up.

(6) NAUSHON is back over the distance that saw him win a nice race in his penultimate outing.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(3) SAIL THE SEAS was a bit costly last time but deserves another chance.

(2) NOON DAY GUN was a courageous winner of his penultimate start which was over this distance. He has also drawn well and should be in the firing line.

(5) CARRIACOU and (4) MONT LOISIR have the form to take it to the wire and must be taken seriously.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(7) WYLIE JACK is holding form and it could be the right race to notch up another win.

(9) GRAVITY is not too consistent but could go well in this kind of contest.

(3) MRS SHACKLETON has good form and will not be a maiden for much longer.

(1) ELECTRIC FEELS could take advantage from the best of the draws.