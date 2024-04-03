One year on, Sky Eye close to another win

Sky Eye (Manoel Nunes) fending off a late assault from Hole In One (Carlos Henrique) to win Trial 2 on April 2.

Looking at Sky Eye’s last few runs, it is hard to get inspired.

Since finishing ninth and almost six lengths adrift of the winner Kharisma in the Group 3 Rocket Man Sprint (1,200m) on Aug 6, his race record has been discomfiting.

Indeed, his last three runs read: 0-0-0.

Last in a Class 1 race (1,200m) to Silent Is Gold on Jan 20. Second-last on Feb 17 in a Kranji Stakes A 1,100m race won by Ghalib. And 11th of 12 when Lim’s Kosciuszko won a similar contest, but over 1,200m, on March 23.

Then again, and unless you are something like “Kosi”, you are not expected to put wins on the board with any sort of consistency.

That said, Sky Eye does not need to feel like he has been a letdown.

On the contrary, the overall picture is more than rosy.

With more than $500,000 in the kitty, Sky Eye has been a good horse to have in the yard.

Sky Eye, who has never been brilliant at those mid-week romps, was clearly out to prove something when winning his trial on April 2.

It was just his fourth win from 22 hit-outs going back to April 30, 2019.

Granted, with his rating of 93 points and running against racers with ratings in the 50s and 60s, he was expected to show off. And that, he did.

With Manoel Nunes in the saddle, the highest-rated galloper and the champion jockey treated the Polytrack like it was their own sandbox.

Jumping cleanly from an outside chute, Sky Eye claimed the lead after just 50m and never gave it back.

Yes, they tried. Hole In One, the mount of Carlos Henrique, attempted to stay close. As did Super Baby (Iskandar Rosman) and Mesmerizing, the mount of Bruno Queiroz.

But it was a game the rest were never going to win.

Under a confident ride and never asked to do anything more than was necessary, Sky Eye was eased to a head-victory over Hole In One, with Super Baby tagging on to take third.

Sky Eye clocked 1min 0.35sec. It was not the swiftest of times but, on the day, it was just dandy. It was as if the seven-year-old had a point to prove.

He may not have won a race since May 20 but he showed us that there was still plenty of fight left in those legs of his and trainer Richard Lim – who took over training duties from Jason Lim in July – would like nothing better than to see this son of Per Incanto win one under his watch.

Also winless for a long time, Hole In One could be ready to claw one back.

From the stables of Ricardo Le Grange, he was doing his best work late and he very nearly took the honours away from Sky Eye.

With a rating of just 54, he was in full flight over the final furlong. Granted, by then Nunes had applied the brakes on Sky Eye. But, the closing-in effort by Hole In One was still highly commendable.

Still a four-year-old, the Australian-bred showed signs of a return to some kind of form when he ran third to February at his last start, which was way back on Sept 23.

Yet to face the starter in a race in the current season, Hole In One looks to have swept aside any cobwebs that might have gathered and he could be worth a second glance the next time his name appears on a racecard.

While you are at it, look out also for a filly named Central Luzon.

She showed that she possessed good speed when making it from pillar to post in the opening trial of the morning.

Partnered by Queiroz, Central Luzon cleared the gates like a charm and quickly put lengths between herself and that chasing pack of “guys”.

Lover Boy, the mount of Henrique, went after the “girl” but she brushed him aside like one would swat an irritating fly.

He would eventually give up the chase and finish in third spot.

Empowering, the mount of Saifudin Ismail, who was returning to riding after an injury, then took up the gauntlet but was found wanting as Central Luzon hummed home to win by half-a-length.

Her time for the 1,000m was 1:1.25. Nothing much to crow about but it would have warmed the hearts of Le Grange and owner Narciso Ochoa Morales.

So far, they have been patient with their flighty filly but with the clock ticking down towards Oct 5, when Kranji racing calls it a day, it could be time that Central Luzon starts showing off.

brian@sph.com.sg