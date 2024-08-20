Pacific Gold in winning trim

Pacific Gold (Daniel Moor) taking out a Class 4 1,200m race on June 1. The David Kok-trained galloper looks ready to run well on Aug 25.

It has become a common sight these days to see the orange and white colours of the Pacific Stable on show in the winner’s enclosure at Kranji.

They were successful with Pacific Sonic, who took out the sixth event at the Aug 18 meeting.

It came on the heels of a “Pacific” double on Aug 11, when Pacific Star and Pacific Vampire delivered the goods in emphatic style.

Looking back, the list could go on – but it is already common knowledge to the ardent racegoers.

They will also know that the Pacific Stable will be well represented by eight runners at the Aug 25 meeting and some might even be pencilling in the frightfully named Pacific Vampire as the likely winner in that $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race over the 1,200m.

Well, they might probably be smack on target but there are others from the stable who could shine on the undercard in the 10-race programme.

One of those could be Pacific Gold. He was prominent on the training track on Aug 20 when, with jockey Wong Chin Chuen in the saddle, he strode out fluently to run the 600m in 40.6sec.

A handsome chestnut, Pacific Gold is a two-time winner from 18 starts, the latest coming in a Class 4 (1,200m) on June 1, but his last three races have been awful.

The Kermadec gelding finished seventh of 11 in a Class 4 1,400m race on July 7 before beating just two home in a 10-horse Class 4 affair over 1,200m on July 21.

There was no improvement whatsoever at his next start on July 28, when he laboured home to finish ninth of 12 in a Class 4 1,200m race won by Stenmark.

Trainer David Kok sent him to the trials on Aug 15 and Pacific Gold took it easy when finishing a little over 13 lengths behind the winner, Major King.

So, it was surprising to see him turn in such a brilliant gallop on the training track.

Perhaps, Pacific Gold has finally put that lethargy behind him and is now ready for another good performance – in the Class 4 1,200m turf event on Aug 25.

Also impressive in his morning gallop was Lucky Goal. He was not extended by Marc Lerner to run the 600m in a leisurely 42.3.

Just turned four, the Shalaa gelding broke his maiden status when beating He’s My Halo in an Open Maiden 1,200m race on June 30.

The margin of victory was just a ½-length but he looked like he had a tank of petrol in reserve.

At his next start in a Class 5 1,200m turf contest on July 21, racegoers sent him off as the $17 second pick. Alas, he was not that lucky. Under apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow, he was narrowly beaten into third spot by Sweet N Sour and Lim’s Dreamwalker.

There were no excuses last time on Aug 11 when, under Lerner, he was narrowly beaten by Quadcopter in a Class 5 1,200m race on turf.

Trainer Jason Ong has picked a winnable sort of race for Lucky Goal.

It is a Class 5 sprint over 1,200m on the short course and, if this front runner can put a gap on his rivals early on, he might just run away with the goodies.

Another who is set to make amends for some recent near misses is Golden Brown.

He, too, worked well on the training track, clearing the 600m in 43.3 with little effort.

The five-year-old Supido gelding is owned by Gold Stable, who have been in the game for more than half a century.

Their prominent red and yellow silks could be the winning colours in that Class 4 sprint over the flying 1,000m on Aug 25.

Prepared by Tim Fitzsimmons, Golden Brown opened the 2024 season in style, winning a Class 4 1,200m race on Jan 6.

It was the second win of his career but that third victory has since proved to be elusive.

From March to August, Fitzsimmons entered him for five more races and he had to settle for second spot four times (thrice over 1,200m and once over 1,100m).

That last one on Aug 4 was a heartbreaker for his connections, who have raced him only on the synthetic surface in all 12 starts.

Sent off as the $21 second pick and ridden by Ryan Curatolo, he was shouted the winner halfway down the home straight in the Class 4 1,200m contest.

However, just when he was challenging for the lead, he found himself tightened for room and that put paid to his winning chances.

That sequence of second placings must end and a winning show in the Class 4 1,000m race on Aug 25 would not surprise.

