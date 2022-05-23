Pinheiro leaves his mark – twice

Brazilian jockey Bernardo Pinheiro steering the Ricardo Le Grange-trained Pennywise (No. 1) to beat the $12 favourite Tangible (Manoel Nunes astride) on his inside in Saturday’s $70,000 Class 3 event over 1,800m.

Like his countrymen who score goals with utter impunity, this Brazilian can – I suspect – juggle soap in the shower while wearing his riding boots.

Yes, he is quite a talent on a racetrack.

We saw that – not once but twice – on Saturday, when Bernardo Pinheiro pulled off a double from just three rides on Kranji Mile Day.

Aside from wonder horse Lim’s Lightning winning the $1 million classic, it was Pinheiro who played a starring role in that Saturday show.

And the crowd appreciated what they saw.

Of course, the loudest cheers were reserved for Lim’s Lightning.

But Pinheiro’s performance brought them to their feet.

Perhaps they, too, knew the significance of that winning double on Pennywise and Sky Eye.

It was the Brazilian’s fourth foray in Singapore. On the previous three occasions, he never got to visit the winner’s circle.

From 13 rides on his last three drop-ins, all he could show were three seconds.

It was always important for him to get the job done. Hence, we saw him blow out his cheeks in utter relief, when the Ricardo Le Grange-trained Pennywise obliged in Race 5 and trainer Jason Lim’s Sky Eye beat them all in the penultimate.

“It felt very good to finally get a winner (in Singapore) because I have had a few seconds before,” said the 25-year-old jockey during the post-race interview.

Having ridden with success in Brazil, Uruguay, Bahrain, Malaysia and Dubai, he desperately wanted to add Singapore to that honour roll.

He did not think it would be a case of double happiness.

“Pennywise was amazing. And Sky Eye was very impressive, too,” he beamed.

“Indeed, I am thankful for everything because if you look back five years ago, I couldn’t even speak English well. So things are going well for me now.”

He was quite proud of his command of the language.

He should also be proud of his riding prowess.

After all, nothing was gift-wrapped for him when he was legged up on Pennywise.

Although a winner of eight races, all were on the alternate surface and Pennywise was seen by all as a “Polytrack specialist”. Pinheiro helped debunk that theory.

The six-year-old jumped cleanly and Pinheiro settled him in front of the pack.

He asked Pennywise for an effort only at the top of the stretch. Pennywise bolted clear, but was challenged by Tangible. That was when Pinheiro earned every last dollar of his riding fee.

Pennywise was headed. But not his jockey. When all seemed lost, he somehow “lifted” Pennywise to victory. The margin was a nose.

“I was on a fighter,” Pinheiro said.

Anyway, for his effort, he picked up a one-day suspension for “not making sufficient effort” to prevent Pennywise from shifting in, when not clear of Real Efecto, who had to be checked.

It was more “textbook” riding on Sky Eye. Like Pennywise, Sky Eye had never won on grass and never over the 1,400m.

Well, there is a first time for everything and, it could be said, Pinheiro put the test to rest when steering Sky Eye to a deserving victory.

So it was, if racegoers were asking before the races got under way, just who is this guy named Pinheiro?

They knew – at day’s end – that he was a guy who could ride.

Now for the “bad” news. Pinheiro has, well, “left the building”.

After Saturday’s lightning raid, which yielded a dizzy double and a third placing on Mr Malek in the Kranji Mile, a suspension and plenty of respect, the jockey and his wife boarded a flight back to Dubai, where the Pinheiro adventure looks set to continue.

We wish him all the very best and hope to see him back in Singapore soon.