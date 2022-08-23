Pinheiro's one-day KL trip is a scorcher

Bernardo Pinheiro steering High Water to the first leg of his quartet of wins at Sungei Besi on Saturday.

There is a high chance the welcome mat in Kuala Lumpur will be kept unrolled for jockey Bernardo Pinheiro in the next two months.

Licensed in Singapore until Oct 31, the Brazilian rider made a productive one-day dash across the Causeway to the Malaysian capital on Saturday.

In five rides, the 26-year-old from Rio rode four winners: High Water, Estijaab, Good Fight and Isfahan, just falling one short of his personal best of five recorded at the same track in 2019.

That year, from a virtual unknown, Pinheiro became an instant hit in Malaysia. He cut a swathe across the three clubs, but mostly at Kuala Lumpur’s Sungei Besi racecourse, booting home 33 winners in a brief stint similar to the current one at Kranji.

Pinheiro revealed he did not initiate the return to his old stomping ground over the weekend, but jumped at the chance when the subject was broached.

“The Selangor Turf Club called me and asked me if I was interested to go up there when Singapore is not racing,” said Pinheiro.

“I told them I had to ask the Singapore Turf Club. When officials asked me what would be the purpose, my reply was simple: ‘I want to rider winners there’.

“So I called the Selangor Turf Club back to say I was interested provided it doesn’t clash with Singapore and I get good rides.”

Pinheiro explained that due to the short notice of his visit, the quantity was not there, but he certainly got the quality he was after.

“Many trainers had already booked riders or were doubtful about the rumours I would fly up.

“That’s why when the club sent a message in their trainers’ Whatsapp group, only trainers Simon Dunderdale, A.B. Abdullah and V. Sivan offered me rides,” he said.

“I didn’t ride for Simon the last time because Jose de Souza rode for him, but as Jose’s now in Mauritius, he gave me two rides.

“I went through the replays of all my rides, but I already knew that Simon would give me quality horses. Both High Water and Good Fight were winners for Donna Logan in Singapore, and they were both in good form.

“The same went for Abdullah. He had many runners that day but he gave me his two best chances, Estijaab and Isfahan.

“Once the rides were confirmed, I booked my ticket on Wednesday. I flew up at 9am on Saturday and returned to Singapore after the last race.”

The Kuala Lumpur rub of the green carried on down South.

At his first Kranji ride on Sunday, the Brazilian bomber was right on target aboard Lion Spirit. He rode one second and one third at his next four assignments.

With his win-meter at seven winners, including a double at his pitstop Kranji Mile visit, the first three months of his five-month licence has not had the Midas touch of his Kuala Lumpur rampage.

But Pinheiro still gave himself a pat on the back.

“I’m really enjoying my experience in Singapore. It’s not an easy place to find my space, it’s very competitive,” he said.

“But so far, I’ve had seven winners and a lot of placings. Most of my horses are running well, even though I don’t get to ride the best horses on paper.”

After his “Super Saturday”, he may well fly up north again.

“Everybody likes me and are so friendly in Malaysia. I’ve still maintained that friendship,” he said.

“If I’m given good rides again and as long as it’s not on a Singapore raceday, I’ll definitely fly up but only in Kuala Lumpur.”

Once the Asian adventure ends, a new Middle East chapter begins.

“I fly to Dubai after my last meeting here on Oct 29,” he said.

“I have two contracts there, I ride for trainer Majed Al Jahoori and the owner HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and I’m also second jockey for trainer Musabbeh Al Mheiri at Oasis Stable.”