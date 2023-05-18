 Preakness Stakes: Derby winner Mage is favourite, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Racing

Preakness Stakes: Derby winner Mage is favourite

Kentucky Derby winner Mage going through his paces for the Preakness Stakes. PHOTO: REUTERS
May 18, 2023 11:03 pm

BALTIMORE - Kentucky Derby winner Mage is the 8-5 favourite in Saturday’s Preakness Stakes (1,900m), the second leg of the US Triple Crown.

He will start from gate 3 in the eight-horse field at Pimlico Racecourse.

Mage (15-1) beat Two Phil’s (9-1) by a length in the Derby (2,000m), which is the first leg of the Triple Crown, at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

If he wins the Preakness, he will join Justify in nailing both classics in the same year.

Justify went on to complete a clean sweep by also winning the Belmont Stakes (2,400m) in New York in 2018.

The Brad Cox-trained First Mission is the second Preakness Stakes fancy, at 5-2.

He will jump from the widest barrier.

The Godolphin-owned galloper will be ridden by Luis Saez.

Next in the betting is the Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure, at 4-1.

He will have John Velasquez astride and will jump from the inner-most barrier.

