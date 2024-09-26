Price pays visit at father’s old turf

Australian jockey Will Price taking Fortune Star for a spin around track No. 2 (Polytrack) at Kranji on Sept 26.

It did not really matter that Will Price had only sketchy memories from his last visit at Kranji as he sipped on his iced coffee at its canteen in the morning of Sept 26.

Only a kid then, the Australian was busier running around the stables while his father Simon was out on the old fibresand (before Polytrack) riding work.

Some 20 years later, Price did not need to jog his memory any more.

In just under two hours, the visiting Melbourne jockey got his own first-hand experience of the track after taking a few horses for a spin, including his $1.38 million Group 1 Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) booking Makin for Steven Burridge on Oct 5.

“It’s an amazing track. It’s a shame it’s closing,” he said.

“I was only four when I first came here. Dad was riding in Singapore, but I can’t really remember much.

“When Scott Bailey (Singapore Turf Club race caller) asked me if I would like to come over for the Gold Cup, I was pretty keen.

“The fact I can ride light (48kg) was a massive factor (Gold Cup is a handicap race) as there is a shortage of riders at this weight here.”

After completing the necessary forms, Price was granted a two-week licence. He makes his debut on Sept 28 and will leave after the Gold Cup meeting.

To the 220-odd race winner, who boasts two Group 3 wins to his five-year-old CV, to be invited to ride in an overseas Group 1 event was already a huge honour.

Singapore’s most prestigious race coinciding with the end of a 182-year-long history was not lost on him from an anecdotal angle.

“Dad won the last Singapore Gold Cup held at Bukit Timah in 1998, and now I get a chance to ride at the last Singapore Gold Cup at Kranji – and Singapore,” said Price.

“It’s an honour for me to be part of history by riding at the last two meetings. We will all not be able to go back after that.”

As luck would have it, Price was not getting on one of those lightweight roughies. He picked up the plum ride on the third favourite Makin, after regular partner Manoel Nunes jumped off despite winning on him on Sept 21.

“Makin is a great ride. I’m very lucky I got a good ride from Steven (Burridge),” he said.

“He gave me a great feel this morning. I saw his last win and it was a very tough win.

“Let’s hope he goes all right next week. For now, I’m looking forward to my first meeting this Saturday.”

Four of his five rides are for Richard Lim – last-start winner Wind Of Dubai, Red Maned, Sheesh and Groovy – and the last one is for Kuah Cheng Tee, Fortune Star.

Nothing beats actual race-riding for experience, but before he took his flight out of Melbourne on Sept 25, Price did get some precious fatherly advice – about the weather.

“Dad touched on the weather pattern. He said it can get very wet very quickly in Singapore,” said Price whose younger brother Ben is also a jockey. “I’ve asked Dad to get over here, but he hasn’t given me an answer yet. We’ll see.”

manyan@sph.com.sg