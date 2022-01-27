Prodigal is worth the wait

Jockey Shafrizal Saleh will be looking to repeat his victory on Prodigal (No. 15) in the last race at Kranji tomorrow. The combination was successful on May 29 last year.

Prodigal is looking great in his work, in preparation for tomorrow’s last race at Kranji.

The Michael Clements-trained four-year-old’s final gallop on Tuesday in 38.1sec for 600m was superb. It was with gusto.

He should now be spot-on for the $50,000 Class 4 event over 1,400m on turf.

It is precisely the course and distance that I have made him my top bet of the 11 races.

He won his only race from six starts over the 1,400m on turf. From that Restricted Maiden race on May 29 last year, we saw what an engine the chestnut gelding has.

His win was very impressive. Few would have expected him to extricate himself from a hopelessly boxed-up position to score with his blistering finish.

Let us retrace his run.

He was one of the last to leave the starting stalls. But he moved up swiftly to a beautiful fifth spot on the inside – albeit travelling very keenly.

He still looked a bit green, that being only his second start. But you know he would progress to deliver the winning blow, as jockey Shafrizal Saleh had plenty in the tank.

But his chances suddenly vanished shortly after straightening. He started to play with his head, giving his rider a hard time. He had to stop riding and straighten him.

Two horses came up on his outside. With a wall of horses in front, he was shut out.

At that moment, those who had their money on the $51 shot would have lost hope. He had dropped to about eighth position and the winning post was looming.

But Shafrizal persevered. He rode as if his life depended on it. He angled out when the dream opening appeared.

Once he saw daylight, Prodigal lengthened his strides. Hopes came alive again but he needed luck. The winning post was approaching.

The rest was history. Prodigal made it. He got up to beat Golden Sprint by half a length in 1min 23.75sec.

That mesmerising victory was imbued in many, yours truly included. This horse certainly has an engine.

After his fourth behind stablemate Sahabat over 1,200m, which was a tad short, Prodigal nearly scored again over 1,400m on turf.

Again he showed greenness by throwing his head up several times in the early stages.

But he came home well to beat all but the promising Red Ocean, who has since won twice, including his last start, and is the favourite in tomorrow’s Race 8.

Clements then gave Prodigal a near four-month break. His charge resumed on Nov 6 and ran third to First Bowl over the Polytrack 1,200m.

He followed up two months later with a fourth to First Chief, also over the Poly 1,200m.

So, from his all-on-board showings after his unplaced debut, it is evident that Prodigal is one who always gives his best.

It is also clear that he is better on turf and 1,400m is his preferred distance, for now. He gets it tomorrow.