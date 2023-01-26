Pure Perfection purring

Trainer Richard Lim will be hoping for Pure Perfection to salute in Race 1 on Saturday.

Some horses just love to take in a whiff of the crisp morning air. It seems to put them in the zone.

Pure Perfection fits the bill. He has done it before and he did it again on Wednesday morning when he worked like a winner, running the 600m in 37.7sec.

Richard Lim, his trainer, would have been pleased and he just might be keeping his fingers crossed that his charge brings that form to the races.

Pure Perfection is down to contest Race 1 on Saturday and it looks a winnable sort of race for the four-year-old.

Last time out, on Jan 14, Pure Perfection ran his best race to date, finishing third to Great Command in a competitive Maiden event over the 1,200m.

If this “morning glory” can bring his trackwork form to the races, Lim might have another winner to add to the two that he already has for 2023.

But Pure Perfection was not the only runner from LIm’s yard to go against the clock.

Two others, Tigarous and Cash Out, were also out for their winding down gallops ahead of Saturday’s races and they looked in good order.

Cash Out clocked 37.17sec while Tigarous went over the 600m in a leisurely 43sec. Cash Out will see action in Race 6 while Tigarous will contest Race 11.

With 31 starts under his girth, Tigarous knows all there is to know about racing.

An Irish-bred, he has four race wins to his name, the last one being that ½-length win over Leatherhead in November.

His last two runs, on Jan 7 and Jan 14, were not too shabby and he should give a good account of himself on Saturday.

As for nine-year-old Cash Out, he will be having his 80th race start and he does seem to have his work cut out for him when he takes on much younger opponents.

Still, he can be tossed into the mix when planning those exotic combinations.

Also out for a spin was the Leslie Khoo-trained Golden Tiger.

He worked hard, turning on the speed in the back straight before being relaxed to clock 38.3sec for the final 600m.

Golden Tiger has not shown much in his last few starts, with his best run in recent times coming in September when second to First Chief.

He will have to bring his “A” game to the races if he is to beat the likes of Super Talent and My Boss, among others.

Later in the morning, two trials were run. In the first, we saw Tim Fitzsimmons take the trifecta with Typhoon, Nate’s Champion and Hurricane.

Allowing his stablemate Hurricane and the Khoo-trained newcomer Grand Avante to show the way for most of the trip, Typhoon and Nate’s Champion joined in the fray and they were four in a line passing the furlong mark.

It was touch and go and nothing separated them.

But there had to be a winner – even if they crossed the line locked as one.

A print gave Ronnie Stewart the verdict on Typhoon. Nate’s Champion, the mount of Amirul Ismadi, was beaten by a nose.

Hurricane, the mount of Simon Kok, had to settle for third, a shorthead away.

Typhoon, who did the trip in 1min 01.17sec, has had two race starts but has yet to make the board.

However, his trial form does seem to suggest that it could come sooner rather than later. Keep him on your shortlist.

In the second trial, Super Salute took the honours, beating Ace Sovereign by three lengths, with In All His Glory a distant third.

The Jason Lim-trained Super Salute also clocked 1:01.17 for the 1,000m.