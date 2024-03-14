 Queiroz in Brazil, to miss 1 day, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Racing

Jockey Bruno Queiroz is in Brazil, attending his nephew's birthday party. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
Michael Lee
Mar 14, 2024 09:59 pm

Racegoers would have noticed that Brazilian jockey Bruno Queiroz will be missing in action at the Kranji race meeting on March 17.

As he is not suspended, many may wonder whether he is injured or sick.

It turns out that the Sao Paulo native is fine. He has just flown back home for a special occasion – his young nephew’s birthday.

“Bruno’s very close to his family. It’s his first nephew, he wanted to be back in Brazil to celebrate his birthday,” said fellow Brazilian Manoel Nunes, who has acted as Queiroz’s interpreter since his arrival in July 2023.

“He will only miss this Sunday’s meeting. He’ll be back next week for the next meeting (on March 23).”

Touted as the one rival who could thwart Nunes’ bid for a sixth Singapore champion jockey’s title, Queiroz has more than lived up to the hype.

He is locked in a ding-dong battle with Nunes at the top of the ladder.

The reigning champion’s hat-trick of wins on March 9 saw him cement his No. 1 spot on 21 wins, one clear of Queiroz, who booted home a double.

