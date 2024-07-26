Queiroz has Ace up his sleeve

Bruno Queiroz and girlfriend Kemilly dos Santos Rodrigues taking in the Singapore sights on a night out.

A jubilant and goggleless Bruno Queiroz celebrating aboard Ace Of Diamonds after landing the Group 2 Singapore Guineas (1,600m) at Kranji on May 18.

The whip hand keeps changing between Brazilian duo Manoel Nunes and Bruno Queiroz every other week or so.

Defending champion Nunes tops the jockeys’ log by only two wins (45 v 43), but it would surprise many if his younger challenger does not retaliate soon.

In any given season, such mouth-watering clashes would keep everybody on the edge of their seats.

It is the evergreen classic of the old guard v young blood. At stake are a record sixth title for 48-year-old Nunes and a first for 23-year-old Queiroz.

But with the impending demise of Singapore racing, the build-up of such an epic battle going down to the wire, feels just a little hollow.

However, the two protagonists are like those Titanic musicians who, lore has it, kept playing even though the ship was sinking.

The show must go on to the bitter end.

With 12 meetings left until the grand finale on Oct 5, both men will still try and keep everybody on the edge of their seats.

Jockeys put themselves through a punishing regimen to stay at the top of their game, both physically and mentally.

In the latter department, Queiroz recently got a big boost when his girlfriend Kemilly dos Santos Rodrigues joined him in Singapore.

It would be whimsical to suggest championships can be swung by significant others, but the man from Rio does have a spring in his step.

“My mum and dad were here not too long ago, so now, it’s my girlfriend’s turn to be with me in Singapore,” said Queiroz.

“I last saw her in March when I went back to Brazil after I got suspended one week. She’ll stay with me until the last day in October, it’s great.”

Rodrigues was on hand at her first Kranji visit on Singapore Derby day to cheer her beau, duly greeting him at the winner’s circle to Race 2 after Outfit scored, with Queiroz’s sisters Beatriz and Bianca also alongside.

She did not bring him any luck thereafter, but to be fair, Queiroz did not have the strongest book of rides that day. His Singapore Derby ride, $241 shot Jungle Cruise ran last.

Queiroz is counting a lot more on her lucky charm this week. His pet horse, the Ricardo Le Grange-trained Ace Of Diamonds, is making his comeback in a testing $300,000 Group 1 Lion City Cup (1,200m) on July 28.

“Ace Of Diamonds is very well. I feel he’s even improved since the Guineas,” said Queiroz of his first Singapore Group 2 (Singapore Guineas) and Group 3 (Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint) wins provider.

“He feels bigger and stronger. I ride him every week.

“I rode him in a trial last Tuesday (July 16) and he worked very well. No need for another trial, we want to keep him fresh.”

The finishing touch is now in his hands – and pointedly, the hardest part of the job when one checks out the small but highly select field.

Golden Monkey and Ghalib are top-notch sprinters, but Lim’s Kosciuszko is just from another dimension.

Singapore’s two-time Horse of the Year named after Australia’s highest point, will be the tallest order for a three-year-old venturing into open company for the first time, no matter how good Ace Of Diamonds was when he swept two of the three 3YO feature races.

Even with Queiroz’s fiancee in the stands, it may take more than the power of love to move mountains, especially on level weight-for-age pegging at 57-57.5kg.

But, listening to Queiroz’s often infectious optimism, it may pay not to underestimate it either.

“Lim’s Kosciuszko is a very good horse. He’s the best horse in Singapore,” said Queiroz, who was aboard Singapore Derby winner Lim’s Saltoro (July 21) at his only defeat (short head) to his stablemate in the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy (1,400m) on April 21.

“But my horse is very well and we have to try. I think he has a good chance if he gets the right runs.

“There’ll be a good pace with Sky Eye and Pacific Vampire, two horses I know well. I’d like to settle two or three lengths behind Lim’s Kosciuszko, but ideally, behind Ghalib as well.

“Nunes (Ghalib’s jockey) is always a good back to follow.”

Should Ace Of Diamonds get beaten, Queiroz still has three more chances to win his first Singapore Group 1 race.

“The Raffles Cup (Aug 11) is next for Ace Of Diamonds. The plan is to also run in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m on Sept 7) and the Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Oct 5,” he said.

“We’ll take it race by race, but he can get 2,000m no problem.”

manyan@sph.com.sg