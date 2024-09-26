Ravalli at the finish

Ravalli has been one of the exciting finds in 2024, but unfortunately, Kranji will get only one last chance to find out how good he really is on Sept 28.

Beaten only once, when second on debut, the Ilovethiscity four-year-old will aim for a fourth straight win in the $130,000 Class 3 (1,200m) race.

As all his five Kranji starts have been over that same trip and distance, it is clear trainer Tim Fitzsimmons was not about to change a winning formula.

The idea is to leave on a winning note ahead of their move to Bendigo in Australia, after Singapore racing folds on Oct 5.

The rise in class makes his task harder, but having only 56kg on his back brings him up to a competitive level against Lim’s Bighorn, Energy Baby and Aniki.

Fitzsimmons has kept Ravalli fresh after his last win in a Class 4 (1,200m) race on Aug 25, sending him to a barrier trial on Sept 19 in which he ran second.

On that run alone, he will be hard to beat on Sept 28, but do not be fooled by Lim’s Bighorn’s last place in the same hit-out.

From barrier 1, he will roll along, but may find the speedy Aniki hard to shake off in the early stages. Any speed duel will play into the hands of Ravalli, but a more conservative handling from both speedsters should see them fight for the minors.

