Rebel’s Romance the ‘real superstar’

Rebel’s Romance (William Buick) is all-conquering in the Group 1 Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup (2,400m) at Sha Tin racecourse on May 26.

HONG KONG - Norwegian-British jockey William Buick declared Rebel’s Romance a “real international superstar” after the globe-trotting stayer added the Group 1 Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup (2,400m) to a bulging collection of victories at Sha Tin racecourse on May 26.

Pitted against seven quality Hong Kong stayers, Rebel’s Romance surged to a two-length win over the Tony Cruz-trained pair Five G Patch and La City Blanche under Buick.

It was British handler Charlie Appleby’s first win in Hong Kong and Rebel’s Romance is the first internationally trained horse to win the feature.

Owned by Godolphin, Rebel’s Romance’s prowess for travelling and winning was on full display as he clinched a fifth Group 1, having also won at the highest level in Germany (twice), the United States and, more recently, the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic (2,410m) in March.

Said Buick: “The race kind of went the way I hoped it would and it suited him... he’s a real international superstar.”

He settled Rebel’s Romance in second place, one off the fence, behind leader Moments In Time (Lyle Hewitson), and allowed the six-year-old Dubawi gelding to find his rhythm.

But, once he shook off Moments In Time at the turn for home, the race was over bar the shouting. Rebel’s Romance, now the winner of 13 of 19 starts, clocked 2min 25.62sec on a track rated good. HKJC