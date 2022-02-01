Ride the Amazing Breeze

Amazing Breeze thrashing his rivals by seven lengths over 1,600m two starts back on Nov 27, the final day of the 2021 Singapore racing season. He is good enough to score again in Race 8 at Kranji tomorrow.

Ignore Amazing Breeze’s last run a fortnight ago.

The come-from-behind galloper was caught up on one of those rare days when the track bias was so pronounced. Both the Poly and turf tracks suited the front-running horses. Ten of the 12 winners led or raced in a forward position.

Amazing Breeze, who was also my best bet then, finished strongly from way back as expected. But he could finish only fifth to Sabah Star, just 21/2 lengths behind in that Class 4 event over 1,400m on the Short Course C.

By all accounts, that was a good run. Give the Jerome Tan-trained four-year-old New Zealand-bred another chance tomorrow.

It will be another $50,000 Class 4 event over 1,400m, but this time there will be a big difference.

The race will be on the Long Course B. Not only will the track will be four metres wider and, thus not so confined, but the straight will also be about 100 metres longer to the winning post.

This will give Amazing Breeze more time to unwind.

Amazing Breeze scored two starts back on Nov 27, the final day of the 2021 Singapore racing season. It was also on the Long Course B, but over 1,600m.

His win that afternoon was awesome. He competed against higher-class horses and he left them as if they were standing still. He won by seven lengths in a smart 1min 35.57sec.

That certainly left a big impression on me.

The horses he beat included Pennywise, an eight-time winner, including the 2019 Group 3 Colonial Chief Stakes, Special Ops, the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup reserve who won his consolation race in Class 3, Group 3 Jumbo Jet Trophy winner Preditor and Gold Cup runner Strong N Powerful.

Pennywise franked the form in his next start by finishing a close second to stablemate Leatherhead in Class 3 over the Poly 1,600m.

That put Amazing Breeze in good stead.

Although the bay gelding finished fifth last time, it was not a disgrace. The losing margin was not huge in a race that was not run to suit.

Amazing Breeze will again be helped by apprentice jockey Akmazani Mazuki’s 4kg claim. This will bring his handicapped weight down from 59kg to 55kg.

On top of that, Amazing is drawn better this time, in Gate 3, compared to No. 13 then. He need not have to cross in to the rails for the shortest route home.

He just has to jump on level terms. Akmazani then just has to relax his mount and keep himself balanced. With the wider track, he can roll out easier to get clear running for his mount to thunder home.

Tomorrow’s field looks not as strong as in his last start. I just hope there will be no track bias for the forward horses.

If you are looking for value, I think Top Knight is it.

The Michael Clements-trained nine-time winner, including three Group 1s, appears to be coming back to hand.

His fluid closing-in third in last week’s trial behind Nowyousee, who is contesting the same race tomorrow, and Makkem Lad was pleasing.

He will be racing fresh from his ninth in last November’s Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m and the 1,400m should be just right for his comeback.

Like Amazing Breeze, I am pledging my allegiance to him, instead of the top-form last-start winner Kharisma and the five-time unbeaten Lim’s Kosciuszko.

Although jockey Marc Lerner reckons Kharisma is developing into a 1,400m horse, the fact remains all his 10 successes were over 1,200m.

Furthermore, the Stephen Gray-trained five-year-old will be humping the 59kg top weight, giving 4kg to Top Knight.

The Daniel Meagher-trained Lim’s Kosciuszko looks a treat with only 50kg on his back, but this will be his litmus test. Not only is he rising two classes but he will also be attempting 1,400m for the first time.