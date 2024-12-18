Romantic Warrior Arrives in Dubai

Romantic Warrior looking well after arriving in Dubai.

DUBAI - Nine-time Group 1 winner and the highest-earning horse of all time, Romantic Warrior, has arrived in Dubai.

The six-year old by Acclamation is no stranger to travelling and winning abroad – he has triumphed in Australia and Japan – and looked healthy when he landed.

Danny Shum’s star will be based at Meydan Racecourse ahead of an intended run in the Group 1 Jebel Hatta (1,800m) on Jan 24.

Meanwhile, his race jockey James McDonaldwill miss Magic Millions Raceday on the Gold Coast on Jan 11, after being suspended in Hong Kong on Dec 15.

Hong Kong stewards hit the New Zealander – who won the race in question aboardSwift Ascend– with a seven-meeting ban, which will commence on Dec 26 and expire on Jan 16, along with a fine equivalent to around A$12,000 (S$10,240).

McDonald’s suspension ends three days before the Group 1Stewards’ Cupat Sha Tin, in which he is likely to continue his association withVoyage Bubble, while he is also free to rideRomantic Warriorin the Group 1 Jebel Hatta in Dubai.

The champion rider was outed on a careless riding charge stemming from an incident in the second-last race of the day, in which fellow riderLyle Hewitsonwas dislodged from his mount and taken to hospital.

Hewitson complained of knee and toe soreness and underwent the relevant scans.

“McDonald pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding in that near the 450 metres he directed his mount out to the outside of Charming Babe when not clear of Lucky Archangel, resulting in Swift Ascend making heavy contact with Lucky Archangel and taking that horse across the running of Joyful Hunter, resulting in Joyful Hunter falling and Hewitson being dislodged,” the stewards report read.

“In assessing penalty, the stewards determined the carelessness grade 3 and the consequences grade 5 and also considered his very good race riding record.”

The rich Magic Millions Raceday will feature 10 events – including the A$3 millionMagic Millions 2YO Classic, A$3 millionMagic Millions 3YO Guineasand five others worth at least A$1 million.

DUBAI RACING CLUB/SKY RACING WORLD