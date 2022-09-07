Sacred Gift serves notice of good things

Sacred Gift (No. 5, apprentice jockey Iskandar Rosman) scoring his sixth success – over the Polytrack 1,000m – on April 2.

If you are still looking for reasons why Sacred Gift finished down the course in the Lion City Cup some three weeks ago, you might want to blame it on the underfoot conditions.

You see, the feel of grass under his hooves sends him into a mental meltdown – which is probably what happened in the big race. He just hates it.

Put him on the Polytrack and he is like a bantam rooster. All strut and style.

Like it was on Tuesday morning when he finished a strong winner in his trial.

Strong, it was. Like a blanket finish with just a neck and a head separating the top three in that five-horse hit-out.

As for Sacred Gift, there was certainly no economy in effort.

The son of Zoustar was not the swiftest out of the barriers.

Indeed, he was last when they made that first sweeping turn on the far side.

Leatherhead, the mount of Zyrul Nor Azman, controlled things. The Ricardo Le Grange runner had the Tan Kah Soon-trained Gold Strike in close attendance.

The seven-year-old Gold Strike was ridden by the Frenchman, Marc Lerner.

Where was Sacred Gift?

Well, he looked to be taking in the scenery and the fresh morning air.

Yes, there he was, lolling at the rear with Donna Logan’s My Big Boss.

But we now know that he was simply biding his time.

Like a quiet assassin, he was waiting to strike.

Fanning out for that run to the line and Sacred Gift made the turn widest of the lot.

It gave him clear running room. But it came at a price. He had to cover extra ground.

No worries there.

A furlong out and they were four in a line. Leatherhead, who seemed to have been over-racing in the run to the home turn, looked to have capitulated, but still fought on like a good horse.

It boiled down to which horse had more desire.

Gold Strike, Sacred Gift, early leader Leatherhead or My Big Boss, who was also late into the picture?

It turned out to be Sacred Gift.

Then came My Big Boss, the ride of apprentice Jamil Sarwi.

But it was all about Sacred Gift. He had rallied under a strong ride by Shafrizal Saleh, and had, indeed, put his head and then his neck in front 50m out before holding off the challenges.

Yes, trainer Jerome Tan would still have been pleased.

His seven-year-old stable star had gone on the bridle and had found the line strongly.

The Singaporean handler will now be plotting a course which could bring in a seventh win for his moneyspinner, who has put more than $300,000 into the kitty.

Where will he go from here? We have still to see.

But, dismiss that Lion City Cup showing and make a mental note to support Sacred Gift when he sprints on the Polytrack. That is his caper.

Earlier in the session, we saw another seven-year-old drum it in that age is just a number.

He was Surpass Natural, who beat Sacred Suite and Surge. He clocked 61.03sec for the 1,000m.

Now under the charge of first-season trainer Mahadi Taib, Surpass Natural was having a 1,000m barrier test which was ordered by the stewards.

Well, he passed that test and it is now left to be seen if the 97-point rater can bring that form to the races.

Tuesday’s Kranji barrier trial results:

TRIAL 1

1 Winning Stride (J. Bayliss)

2 January (W.H. Kok)

3 High Limit (M. Akmazani)

4 Sabah Win

Margins and time: Ns, 2 1/4, 3

(1 min 01.99 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Surpass Natural

2 Sacred Suite ( Akmazani)

3 Surge (Kok)

4 Sound The Siren

Margins and time: 3/4, 2 1/2, 7 1/2

(1:01.03)

TRIAL 3

1 Sacred Gift (S. Shafrizal)

2 My Big Boss (S. Jamil)

3 Leatherhead (N. Zyrul)

4 Kick (Bayliss)

5 Gold Strike (M. Lerner)

Margins and time: Nk, hd, 1/2, 1/2

(1:02.77)