Sacred Rebel makes it look easy

At first glance, the second trial on Tuesday morning could have been mistaken for a watered-down preview of Saturday's main event - the 2,000m race for Kranji Stakes C runners.

After all, four of the entries for that race were up against each other in the trial. Alas, the spoils didn't go their way.

Instead, and not surprising, victory went to the highly-rated Sacred Rebel.

He was in a class of his own. In the saddle, A'Isisuhairi Kasim knew that from the onset.

As for the rest, it took just 60.18sec for them to realise they were in privileged company.

In no uncertain terms, "Harry" Kasim pushed home the message.

Although jumping from the outermost chute, he easily found the front. From then on, his rivals were left chasing shadows. They included the four who were having a stretch-out ahead of their Saturday assignment. They were Senor Don, Leatherhead, Gold Reward and King Louis.

But such was Sacred Rebel's dominance that he didn't give them a look-in.

He was three lengths clear at the 600m mark and, up in the saddle, his rider took in the scenery.

It must have looked good. After all, from his perch, the view was uninterrupted.

Into the stretch and, with Sacred Rebel home and hosed, the battle for the minor placings became interesting.

As it panned out, Leatherhead , ridden by Krisna Thangamani, finished second. He beat Rizuan Shafiq on Senor Don, by a neck.

But it was all about Sacred Rebel. Trained by Jerome Tan, who also saddled Big Tiger to win the opening trial, Sacred Rebel was a good thing beaten at his last start, when second to Entertainer on Oct 30.

It's been nine months since Sacred Rebel scored.

That's a long time to wait. But his recent trials - and he has won his last three including this latest one - does suggest he could be looking at a seventh victory.

As for the runners he beat on Tuesday, both Leatherhead and fourth-placed Gold Reward might appreciate the step-up in distance.

Last time out, both ran well. Leatherhead thundered home to finish fifth, just 11/2 lengths behind On Line.

Gold Reward was also doing his best work late when third to King's Command over 1,800m.

Another one who emerged from the trials looking good was Qaraat.

He was beaten into second place by City Hall. But only a nose separated the pair. Qaraat was the one doing good work at the finish.

Prepared by John O'Hara, he covered extra ground by running wide for most of the 1,000m trip. Still, and over the final furlong, he was travelling better than all his rivals.

An eight-year-old veteran, Qaraat is the first reserve in Saturday's Class 4 sprint over 1,200m.

Should he get a spot in the starting gates, you might want to consider having a wager on him.