Sahabat is one to follow

Sahabat comes into tomorrow's Class 4 race with two wins in a row.

The sparingly raced Sahabat looks ready to make a triumphant return at Kranji tomorrow.

The speedy Michael Clements-trained and PSM Racing Stable-owned four-year-old should hold his own in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 event over the Polytrack 1,100m in Race 3 ( 1pm).

The biggest pointer to his chances is his barrier-trial victory last week. There is a lot to like about the horse whose name means good friend in Malay.

The bay Australian-bred not only won it in under one minute - 59.65sec - for the Poly 1,000m, but also look at who finished behind him.

Makkem Lad, a top Class 1 sprinter, ran third, less than a length away and Singapore Derby-Queen Elizabeth II Cup winner Hard Too Think was fourth, albeit further back.

Makkem Lad, an eight-time winner, franked the form last Sunday by finishing a narrow second to Kharisma in a Class 1 race over 1,200m.

Hard Too Think beat all but Kranji's highest-rated galloper Lim's Lightning in the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m.

True, both Makkem Lad and Hard Too Think were not out to break any records, but that trial form spoke volumes of Sahabat's chances.

After all, he will be meeting only Class 4 rivals.

If he has come back from his five-month break sound as a bell, he will take a lot of beating.

Let's go through his Kranji campaign.

He showed promise first-up on Nov 7 last year. The $18 favourite, he led from a wide barrier before fading close home to finish third to River Brilliance in a Poly 1,000m dash.

He then flopped second-up five weeks later as the $11 favourite. He finished sixth after going with the pace over 1,200m on turf.

A 41/2-month spell followed. Again, he disappointed by finishing seventh after leading over the Poly 1,100m.

All three runs were in Restricted Maiden events.

Sent down to Class 5 on May 29 last year, he whitewashed his rivals.

He won the Poly 1,100m event by 31/2 lengths in a smart 1min 04.80spec.

Against a strong Novice lot a month later, he again showed his rivals a clean pair of heels over 1,200m on turf. He won by 21/4 lengths and clocked a smart 1:10.03.

He has not raced since his last success, but indications are, he is back to resume winning ways.