Saturday’s SA (Turffontein and Durbanville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,160m)

(8) WONDER I DO was backed at all three runs but disappointed. Can atone.

Stablemate (9) SUMIKO makes her debut in the yard – watch.

(5) VIRGIN RIVER was given a long break after being runner-up in both starts – watch.

She is coupled with newcomer (11) GARLANDSOFGREENERY.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(2) WALLED GARDEN was green on debut. Look for a good effort. She finished behind (1) MARQUEZ but should turn it around.

(7) PRESLEY was not disgraced in both starts. Can only improve.

(11) WILLIAM BLAKE ran okay on debut but could just need it.

Race 3 (1,250m)

(2) BIG UNIT, (3) KAAPSE KLOPSE and (10) GUARDING THE WALL all finished second over course and distance last time and are likely to be involved again.

(4) STAR PERFORMER ran second in his last two starts. Watch.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(2) DHONI and (4) NO PLACE LIKE HOME are top contenders but have to beat wide draws.

(9) EMBLEM OF WAR has fared better and could get away.

(10) THUNEE PLAYA was quietly fancied on debut but found problems. Look for a big run.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) SACAMBAYA was outrun only late last time. Hard to peg back from gate No. 1.

(2) LIKETHECLAPPERS won a similar contest over this track and trip last month. Should go well again in receipt of weight.

(3) KELP FOREST is weighted to get closer to that rival. Bigger threat can be (7) INCREDIBILL.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(2) PURPLE PITCHER is in top form and looking for four on the trot.

(1) WE ARE THE LOGANS is holding form but gives stablemate (5) HOUSE OF ROMANOV 7.5kg – tough ask.

(3) HAWKBILL and (4) SOLDIER’S EYE can make the quartet.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(4) ANDI’S GIRL improved to finish second when trying this trip on the Highveld.

(6) DONNA MO and (7) LICKETY SPLIT ran second last time. Can go better with further improvement.

(2) SUN SPECTACULAR had excuses at her last start. Cannot be written off just yet.

(10) TWO A PENNY and (11) FANNY KEMBLE are worth a shot.

Race 8 (2,400m)

(6) ABSOLUTE VALUE is close to win No. 5 and can deliver.

(4) RULE BOOK beat (2) BREEZE OVER by 1.75 lengths but is 1.5kg worse off – it could get close.

(3) POSITIVE ATTITUDE needed his last run. Cannot be ignored.

Race 9, (1,600m)

(10) SHAVOUT is likely to go forward again. He can turn the tables on (4) RULE OF THUMB.

(2) PREVALENCE also has a better draw this time. So, ought to pose more of a threat.

(3) LEXICAN POINT and (6) LUCE VERDE are unexposed and should be competitive with improvement likely over this trip.

Race 10 (1,000m)

(4) MOONSHININGTHROUGH gives her best and should be involved in the finish again.

(5) GOLDEN SICKLE is running well but (9) ON CUE should not be far off on recent form.

(2) FLOWERBOMB disappointed last time. Blinkers could assist.

(3) FULL VELOCITY has her blinkers removed.

Race 11 (2,000m)

(8) NATYAM is unbeaten in two starts on the Poly with a tongue-tie fitted. Likely to be competitive.

(4) MY BESTIE ran fourth in a Listed race at his first go at this trip. Can run well off the same mark.

(3) CORONATION TIME, (5) WILLIAM THE FIRST and (6) SUDDEN SONG finished in that order in a similar contest over track and trip last time.

Race 12 (1,800m)

(9) ATTICUS FINCH is aiming for four wins on the trot. He would then stake his claim in the Betway Summer Cup.

(11) ELECTRIC GOLD lost no marks behind him in his first run as a gelding.

(5) EAST COAST has a chance if he is in the mood.

(6) LITIGATION will not be far off.

Race 13 (2,000m)

(3) WOMAN’S WORLD won over 1,800m last time. Extra will suit.

(5) MOTHERSHIP was ahead of (11) TWICE THE MASTER, (8) EXCEEDER and (2) TOTHEMOONANDBACK over this course and distance last time. All can stake a claim.

Race 14 (1,160m)

(7) MRS BROWNING won her only try this course and distance. Hard to oppose off a handy weight.

(8) CHYAVANA looks the likely danger off a light weight.

Top weight (1) WILLIAM ROBERTSON should give them a run for their money.

The other runners are all looking for minor money.

Race 15 (2,400m)

(3) MUCHO DINERO has matured nicely after gelding. Can offer more over this distance off a light weight.

(7) ONE WAY TRAFFIC caught the eye on his seasonal reappearance. Has proven that he can go over this distance.

(10) SENSO UNICO is 1.5kg worse off with that rival but only wins at this venue.

Best-weighted (2) LOVE IS A ROSE, (8) BARATHEON and (9) OTTO LUYKEN are also likely to pose a threat on these terms.

Race 16 (1,160m)

(2) CHASING HAPPINESS was backed and duly won on debut. The one to beat.

(5) WOMAN OF POWER comes off a maiden win but is maturing and could challenge.

(8) EMPRESS GAME is running well and is a must for trifectas.

(1) GOLDEN ASPEN, (3) STORMY CHOICE, (6) MY LADY SOUL and (13) ARILENA can get into the money.