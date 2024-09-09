Sept 10 South Africa (Durbanville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(4) FENCING CAPTAIN was denied in a close call last week. With champion jockey Richard Fourie up, he should have every chance.

(2) PEREGRINE FALCON caught the eye in his debut appearance but then had things go wrong in his next start. He has been off for a while but could be anything now.

Things did not go to plan for (1) GALACTUS on the Polytrack last time but his previous run was decent. He is speedy and could take full advantage from gate 1.

Of the two first-timers, (3) CORK BAY is well bred and need to be watched.

Race 2 (1,250m)

More first-timers in the hunt including (9) HONOR OF KINGS, a Vercingetorix half-brother to champion Princess Calla and (1) MARINE MERCHANT, a half-brother to Gold Bracelet winner Red Palace. So, if anything, this will be an exciting race to watch.

(6) MYSTIC MAJESTY has shown potential to go all the way. This could be the right race for him.

(8) TWENTYTWENTYVISION and (10) UNSUNG HERO have run some decent races but have not been blessed in the barrier-draw department. Still, both have earning potential.

Race 3 (1,250m)

(3) I’M SO PRITTI found one better last time but has drawn well again. Rates the best of the raced runners even if some well-bred newcomers make it interesting.

(2) TAP SHOES (drawn well), a half-sister to Graded performers, and Aussie import (6) BERRY’S BOOGIE could be the ones to attract betting support.

(5) COLD BREEZE has not shown much but may have needed time to mature. She could come out stronger after a rest.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(4) TUSCAN ROMANCE showed good promise, finishing second in her two starts last season, and is the one to watch. She is racing after a rest but could go very well with improvement sure to come.

(6) CHAMPAGNE KISSES is also bred to go the distance and is getting better with each start.

(5) GOLDEN ANGEL caught the eye on debut. She finished well, giving signs she could be even better over 1,400m.

(1) NIGHT IN JAPAN met winners last time and fared well.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(8) SPIRIT’S UNITE found one better in his last two and is knocking hard at the door for his second win. He switches to Durbanville and will need to get going at the right time from the widest stall.

(6) AUGUSTA BLUE came in for betting support in his last two and hit the front before running out of steam last time.

(5) GOLD INDEX’s last run is best forgotten. He is patently better than that and, having drawn favourably, could get a better run.

(4) UNSOLVED RIDDLE should be considered for at least a place.

Race 6 (1,600m)

With a change of tactics, (8) HOLDING THUMBS has been revitalised. He has won two on the bounce and could make it three in a row racing near the front.

But another handy type, (7) FUTURE TURN, ran a good second last time and is returning to best form. They could fight it out.

(5) INFRARED, who was not far behind Future Turn after a rest, could get a lot closer.

(3) SALVATOR MUNDI appeared unlucky not to win last time.

Race 7 (1,250m)

(3) POLYNOMIAL came from too far back last time with her rider reporting his mount felt uncomfortable. She can improve.

(4) IN THE GREEN ZONE finished ahead of the pair and could confirm. She is a lot better than her last run when slow off from a wide gate.

(8) GREAT CAT is as honest as they come.

(7) ELIZABETH GRACE won her maiden without a fuss and is open to improvement.