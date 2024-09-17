Jerome Tan’s Big Union looks set for a big fight

Big Union (Bernardo Pinheiro) completing his hat-trick in a Class 3 1,100m race on the Polytrack on Sept 1. The Jerome Tan-trained galloper will be up against stiff opposition in the Class 1 1,400m turf event on Sept 21.

Entered for the main race on Sept 21, it is not going to be a stroll in the park for Big Union.

There is Ghalib, who is right up there at 102 rating points.

Makin is also in the line-up – and he is fresh from a fourth placing behind Lim’s Saltoro in the Raffles Cup.

And to complicate matters even more, there is the looming presence of Pacific Vampire.

He is after blood. Sitting on a double, he is looking to make it three from 10 starts.

And few will dare bet against it happening.

But Big Union is not about to be cowed.

Sure, there is a job ahead in that 1,400m race for Class 1 horses.

But there is also ajuicy $100,000 carrot as the total prize purse and, of course, bragging rights.

Jerome Tan has not been galloping away with a ton of winners but he is doing fine and it was only at the recently concludedmeeting that he sent out Energy Baby to take the last race.

His horses look to be in good order and he has left no stone unturned in getting Big Union up and ready for battle.

So it was, as a final act beforethe showdown, he sent his charge out for a piece of work on the trainingtrack.

That was on the morning of Sept 17 and Big Union came away from it looking like a galloper who is ready to stare down the bullies.

Taken out by Kranji’s red-hot rider Bernardo Pinheiro, Big Union loosened upwith a spot of cantering before picking up the tempo.

Not out to burn the track, Pinheiro kept him on a good hold and they covered the 600m in a leisurely 45.3sec.

That done, they trotted back to the stable, where Tan would have given both horse and rider a hearty thumbs-up.

Yes, Big Union has his work cut out for him but he is up to the task.

The son of Zoustar has already won five races beginning with that 1,100m win on Poly on June 9.

He completed a double on June 22, winning a Class 4 1,200m event on Poly, and was punted down to $15 at his next start.

However, as it turned out, he was slow out of the gates and was obliged to race wide over most of the trip.

He eventually took seventh in that Class 4 1,400m race won by Te Akau Ben.

That was on July 21 and Tanwasted no time sending him back to the races.

That was on Aug 4, when he won a Class 4 1,200m race on Poly – and we know the rest.

Firing from the hip, Big Union made it three in a row – defying a promotion to take out a Class 3 1,200m event on turf on Aug 11 and then making light work of Class 3 rivals again in a 1,100m race on Poly on Sept 1.

Come Sept 21, he will trot out looking for a four-bagger.

At just 80 rating points, he looks dwarfed by the likes of Ghalib and company.

But it also means he will carry just 50kg – which will be like a feather on his back.

So, when you are in the betting queue, do not allow the gulf in rating points to put you off Big Union.

He has the form to run a big race and, should Pinheiro stick with him, he will have a jockey who is today worth his weight ingold.

Also impressive on the training track were Rubik Kid and Pacific Atlantic.

They were also out bright and early, with Rubik Kid clocking 38.9 for the 600m and Pacific Atlantic, with leading jockey Bruno Queiroz atop, covering the same trip in 37.8.

Prepared for the races by James Peters, Rubik Kid will take hisplace in that Class 4 sprint over the 1,200m with two good trials under his belt.

Sure, both times he ran second, but he did break theminute-mark in that second run, clocking 59.84sec when losing out to Major King.

The four-year-old son of Rubick put together a double on March 23 and April 21 before the wins dried up.

But those recent trialswould have perked him up and the hit-out on the training track would have smoothened out the rough edges.

Yes, Rubik Kid looks to be in a good place right now.

Come Sept 21, the track and trip will suit his running style and, right now, there is nothing to suggest he will not run a big race.

As for Pacific Atlantic, he has yetto post a win on the board – that after 10 starts.

Buthe is getting there and trainer David Kok has found a winnable sort of race for his five-year-old.

It is a 1,100m contest for Class 4 Division 1 horses on the Polytrack and Pacific Atlantic will get into it with a handy weight of 52.5kg.

A handsome chestnut by Written Tycoon, he served notice of his prowess on the Polytrack when running a short-head second to stablemate Pacific Padrino over a similar trip on June 9.

Yes, it is high time he shows his true colours and this next race should, and could, be a winning one.

