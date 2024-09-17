Sept 18 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis
Kaholo Angel has Bowman edge
Race 1 (1,200m)
2 Chateauneuf ticks plenty of boxes: Zac Purton rides from gate 1 and the addition of blinkers for the first time might just do the trick. He showed potential last season, winning one from five.
3 Giant Leap ended his first season by scoring a dominant win at this course and distance on his first attempt. The youngster looks more than capable of repeating the dose.
5 Perfect General turned in a nice debut down the Sha Tin straight last season, finishing strongly late, one length into fifth. He should appreciate the step-up in trip.
1 Happy Day returns to Class 4, where all three career wins have come. One to watch.
Race 2 (1,200m)
7 So Treasure had six starts last season and began to hit his straps in the latter part of his campaign. He should acquit himself nicely first-up.
3 Happy Soul will have the race run to suit his pattern. He is always competitive.
2 Happy Trio finished fifth behind Packing Power last week and will find this assignment easier.
4 Golden Luck caught the eye in his recent trial. He will roll forward.
Race 3 (1,200m)
3 Gallant Valour was consistently strong in his first season of racing last term. He has drawn perfectly in gate 2 for his return and looked well in his trial. One to beat.
6 Lucky Planet ended last season on a high, winning his first race impressively. Strong claims.
5 Sunny Darling has slid down the ratings and resumes on a career-low mark in Hong Kong. His trials suggest improvement, and gate 1 will ensure a favourable run.
2 E Universe resumes for a new stable – Cody Mo. He loves to lead and can give a sight.
Race 4 (1,000m)
4 Parents’ Love has already had a run this season, which is advantageous. He also drops into Class 5 for the first time and receives the guidance of Purton.
7 Plentiful is well prepared with two trials ahead of his return. Gate 2 will suit his on-pace style.
3 Gorgeous Vitality will be a threat on the downgrade. Gate 1 ensures he will have the right run.
5 Ace Talent makes his second start in Class 5 and can improve.
Race 5 (1,650m)
2 Simply Maverick ended last season on a sour note, but he is better than that. He won three from seven at this course and distance in fine style during that campaign, all with Andrea Atzeni aboard.
1 Supreme Agility was trending towards a win with more racing last term and is ready to take the next step.
9 Setanta races on a quick seven-day turnaround after a strong run into fourth behind Helene Warrior.
5 Star Contact is consistent, having placed in his last four runs.
Race 6 (1,800m)
3 Winning Steps will resume from gate 2 with Karis Teetan in the saddle. The Pierre Ng-trained six-year-old looks set to perform well first-up after an encouraging trial.
6 Flying Silver relishes this course and distance as a four-time winner. He has conditions to suit from gate 1 with Angus Chung aboard.
1 Serangoon is consistently around the mark. Wide alleys often hurt his chances last season, but a mid-draw could be beneficial.
2 Forever Glorious is a pace influence and shines at this course and distance.
Race 7 (1,200m)
1 Kaholo Angel has race fitness on his side as the only second-up horse in the race. He is better suited to Happy Valley and benefits from a significant jockey upgrade with Hugh Bowman on board.
8 Healthy Healthy looked very well in his recent trial. Strong claims.
7 Young Arrow showed improvement with racing last season and has more to offer this campaign.
9 Mojave Desert chased home some good horses in three runs last season and was improving with each race. Blinkers, a piece of equipment that was effective when he raced in Australia, go on.
Race 8 (1,650m)
8 Chill Chibi wears blinkers for the first time. He showed great potential last season, including a close-up fourth in the Hong Kong Derby.
1 Moments In Time was ultra-impressive last term and still has more to offer.
11 Red Hare King steps up to Class 2 for the first time but gate 1 will ensure every chance.
2 Helene Feeling won first-up at this track and trip last season. Gate 11 is tricky, but Purton is aboard.
Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club
