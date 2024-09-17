Sept 18 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

Although back from a lengthy break after making a promising debut, (1) ONE PATH is expected to produce a big run, according to his trainer Frank Robinson.

(7) SUN IN MY POCKET made a promising debut over course and distance and was then outclassed in feature company when a distant third. This looks easier.

(6) BLOWIN IN THE WIND has come on nicely at recent outings. She takes to the Poly for the first time and should make a bold bid.

(2) HURRICANE CAT was a neck behind Blowin In The Wind when they met at Hollywoodbets Scottsville last time and there should not be much between them again.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(10) OH MANDY may have found her last start too far and a shorter trip on Poly could see her home.

(3) DASHING DUCHESS has drawn well. Respect.

(4) JOAN THE WAD may just need it as she has been absent since April but she has shown ability.

(6) FATE DECREED looks to have a place chance.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(7) JAZZ DIVA is at home on this surface and is going over her optimum trip. She can go all the way.

(11) MISS PAGET goes well over course and distance but does have a deep draw and a big weight.

(9) POURSOMESUGARONME was close-up in her last two runs over course and distance. She gets first-time blinkers.

(6) TOMYRIS has hardly been out of the money at recent outings and has improved in blinkers. She switches to the Poly.

Race 4 (1,700m)

(6) SUMMER SONG has excellent Poly form. She got a six-point raise for her last win but could be improving.

(7) GREEN VALKYRIE steps up in trip but she is seldom far back.

(5) SPRING KISS finished behind State Secret last time and is 1kg better off in the handicap.

(11) STATE SECRET made a cracking handicap debut when touched off by Care Forgot. She has a wide draw but a handy load.

Race 5 (1,600m)

Peter Muscutt appears to have found the key to (1) SHOEFELLA. Although taking on stronger, blinkers and the Polytrack appear to have got the best out of him. The best draw and a handy galloping weight will make him competitive.

(3) LUCKY DOLLAR has done well over course and distance. He is up against (7) EL DANTE, who beat him last time.

(6) DYNALLEY had made steady improvement before getting the better of stable companion Royal Swan Master last time. Respect.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(8) MOYA WA LALIGA has been costly to follow, having started favourite at his last four starts. But he has placed in all four and is due a change of fortune.

(11) RUN TO RIO has another deep draw to contend with but he goes well over course and distance.

(6) WINTER WAVES took on much stronger when third to Proud Master last time. His most recent win was over course and distance.

(10) ABERDEEN recorded his best recent effort on Poly and the drop in trip could bring out the best.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(10) VOLDEMORT has been knocking on the door. The drop in trip against a weaker field could see him earn his fifth victory.

(5) KNIGHT WARRIOR ran out an eye-catching winner over course and distance last time. Respect.

(4) DOUBLE OLYMPIC comes off some fair Cape form and the switch to Poly could suit.

(7) KHANYISA INDLELA has not been seen since surprising back in June but the stable is in good form.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(7) ARILENA was an easy winner last run in the Highveld, her first run back after a long break. The switch to Poly should suit.

(3) LOU LOU THE LEGEND has his third run after a break and was close-up at his last two. He loves the Poly.

(1) HIPPOCRATES was touched off over course and distance last time when starting at long odds. He is down in class.

(8) TEEREX was much improved in blinkers last run. Respect.