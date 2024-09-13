Sept 14 South Africa (Durbanville/Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,250m)

(10) BEWARE THE BOMB caught the eye on debut when third as a 2YO in open company and would have come on appreciably with the benefit of that experience.

(3) ENGLEFIELD GREEN is also likely to improve after a pleasing course-and-distance introduction.

Newcomers (13) MIRACULOUS and (2) BEAUTIFUL SIDE are worth a market check.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(3) FLIGHT ENGINEER finished second over course and distance last time and could go one better with further progress expected.

(8) ICHACHA finished 0.75 length adrift of that rival when third on debut and should fight for victory.

(5) CHARIOT OF FIRE also fared well on debut and would have benefited from that experience.

Well-bred newcomer (7) HEATHER’S BOY is not without chances.

Race 3 (1,250m)

(8) LET IT BE SAID has finished second in both starts at this venue, the latest over track and trip, so he would not be winning out of turn.

(9) CLIFF SWALLOW has been costly to follow but has the form and experience to pose a threat.

(7) GARRIX and (10) NATIVE RULER are bred to be useful, so market support for any of those newcomers has to be respected.

Race 4 (1,450m)

(5) ANCIENT WISDOM and (6) FIREBURST finished second on debut and both would have come on with the benefit of that run.

(1) TIPPERARY has filled the runner-up berth in both course-and-distance appearances and should play another leading role.

(9) THEATRE OF LIFE did not go unnoticed when fifth on debut as a 2YO against winners and she, too, could make her presence felt.

Race 5 (1,250m)

(8) MASTEROFTHEDESERT was a fast-finishing third over 1,000m last time when fitted with a tongue-tie (retained) and is good value to open his account with this extended distance.

Watch the betting on well-related (13) BLUE RIBBON DAY and (6) REAL STUNNER.

(11) DIABLO warrants respect.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(1) HIGH QUEUE, (7) CITY LIGHTS and (3) ROLL OF THE DICE have threatened to exit the maiden ranks for some time now. They all have the form and experience to play leading roles.

(6) GAMER has run improved races over 1,600m recently and could do even better when stretched out to this distance for the first time.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) AMANCIO and (5) CHAMPONELLE have the form and experience to play leading roles.

(2) ARBITRATION should not be hastily written off after a disappointing last start run over 1,400m, more so with the step-up in trip.

(4) LANDOFTHERISINGSUN is also open to improvement.

Race 8 (2,600m)

(6) PRIME EXAMPLE was a wide-margin last-to-first winner over this course and distance last month but is 6kg worse off with re-opposing (4) RAISEAHALLELUJAH, runner-up that day.

(1) ZEUS is unbeaten over this track and trip. He is reunited with winning partner Gavin Lerena.

(3) SPECIAL CHARM also has the means to play a leading role.

Race 9 (1,800m)

(3) AMONG THE CLOUDS ran second in both starts over this distance. It could be third-time lucky.

She is 1.5kg better off with last-start conqueror (6) LICKETY SPLIT, so is weighted to turn the tables on her stable companion.

Progressive top-weight (1) PLUM PUDDING is a consistent filly with solid form credentials.

(8) PRINCESS OF BAYEUX is also better off at the weights and will be competitive on these terms.

Race 10 (1,800m)

(2) ATARIME has won twice over 1,600m since he was gelded. A five-point penalty for his recent victory on this course may not be enough to prevent him from completing the hat-trick.

(5) APACHE SON won his first start as a gelding over 1,700m in a similar contest with this headgear fitted. He should also stay competitive under a three-point penalty.

(6) CELTIC RUSH and (10) FUSHIMI INARI had excuses last time and they could pose a threat, judged on their best form.

Race 11 (1,000m)

(4) THE ABDICATOR kept good form and consistency before a 147-day absence and ought to be competitive if ready to roll first-up.

(2) CAPTAIN ARROW is a 1,000m specialist with a good course-and-distance record. He can play a leading role first-up.

(6) MOJO MAN and (5) PORQUE TE VAS have the means to make their presence felt too.

Race 12 (1,000m)

(3) RULERSHIP is a 1,000m specialist and his superior race fitness stands him in good stead.

The versatile (2) WILLIAM ROBERTSON has been sidelined for 28 weeks but has a good record racing fresh and has Lerena in the irons.

(7) CLIFF HANGER is also in good form and physical condition, so ought to be competitive too.

The best-weighted (1) DYCE is a Grade 1 winner over this distance, so must be respected returning from a 15-week absence.

Race 13 (1,450m)

(2) CAPE LIGHTS is a capable hard-knocker but concedes weight to her male opposition.

(5) MAX THE MAGICIAN won a similar contest over 1,400m on the standside track last month. But re-opposing (7) BRAVE VIKING and (8) BOB’S YOUR UNCLE are all better off at the weights.

Race 14 (1,400m)

Last-start maiden winners (1) SCARLET MACAW and (6) PUSHING LIMITS have the scope to improve over this extended distance, so they must be respected.

(9) FESTIVAL CHIC and (12) BELA VISTA opened their accounts with course-and-distance maiden wins and both remain open to improvement. The latter has a wide draw to negotiate but could represent the value in the race.

(2) BABELICIOUS and (7) MISS NEW YORK, who had legitimate excuses for a disappointing last run, are not taken lightly.

Race 15 (1,450m)

(1) WE ARE THE LOGANS returned to form last time when dropped to his current mark with a fast-finishing third over 1,200m. He was Grade 1-placed as a 2YO over 1,600m, so he is good value to recapture the winning thread over the trip.

Last-start winner (2) TURBO POWER, course-and-distance suited (4) RUN FOR COVER and rejuvenated (5) COPPOLA could make life difficult for the top-weighted selection.

Race 16 (1,400m)

The well-bred (6) DEFINITELY YES confirmed his lofty reputation with a winning debut over 1,200m in KZN. He is bred to be more effective over this longer trip, so his progress could be worth following on his Cape introduction.

(8) WE HAVE TOUCHDOWN is also a promising 3YO colt who should prove competitive.

(4) DAS GUTE and (5) RADICCHIO are hard-knockers who can pose a threat.