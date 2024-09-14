Sept 15 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(14) VIHAAN’S WEB was not disgraced despite being a well-beaten second in his second start after a lengthy break.

(1) JP’S PALACE started at long odds on debut but caught the eye with a promising third. He is sure to come on from that effort.

(16) RICH FOLKS HOAX has been gelded and may prefer further. May need the run.

(9) GRAND FORCE ran well on debut over course and distance.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(5) PANTHERA UNICA has been knocking on the door and goes well on this course and distance.

(1) THE GHOST has not missed a place in four outings and should be up there again.

(2) FLYING REIGN STORM improved last run when back to a sprint. Can feature on best form.

(9) LA MADDALENA raced green in a fair debut. Should come on from that effort.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(5) MY ONE AND ONLY made a cracking debut over course and distance. She can make further headway second-up.

(7) WOZA NAWE had promising form behind the likes of Quid Pro Quo. Should be right there if ready.

(3) WEST SIDE STORY weakened late when making her debut for Duncan Howells. Will come on from that.

(1) BAO LA returns from a lengthy break but has shown some ability.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(8) ALWAYS SHINING has finished a close-up second in his last three starts including on this course. He stays the trip.

(11) CARNIVAL PARK has a tricky draw to contend with but has improved with each outing.

(4) ARTIST’S MODEL was not disgraced in the soft ground on debut. Improvement is expected.

(6) CHILL IN THE AIR has not been far back in two sprints and the step-up in trip could suit.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(2) PROFESSOR LUPIN took on much stronger last time, beaten only a length. The claim helps.

(7) MASK ON must have a strong chance in this line-up if he can hold onto recent solid form.

(1) NEERAH takes on males but showed up well in her first start for new stable over course and trip.

(3) MASTERBLING has improved in blinkers and has won his last two on the Poly. Five-point jump for that win could end his winning run, though.

Race 6 (1,950m)

(4) SELUKWE has been close-up in his last two since his last win. Go close over this trip.

Stablemate (3) LILLYBELLE is also in with a say.

(5) FIELD MARSHAL was narrowly beaten by (6) TOBACCONIST when taking on open company for the first time and going a trip. He can turn the tables.

Though stablemate Field Marshal looks the pick, (2) THE MIKADO is not out of it having placed in both starts since his maiden win.

Race 7 (1,500m)

(3) GLADATORIAN is well weighted despite the top impost. Handy draw helps.

(7) THE SHEPHERD won comfortably last start. Extra furlong will suit better.

(1) QUEUE WING is never far back. He has a handy draw and weight.

(2) NARINA TROGON comes from the in-form Mike Miller yard but may need the run.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(9) NO FILTER was a comfortable winner last time and is at her best over this trip.

(4) SHIPHOLIA was closing quickly on Lunarcam on Sept 8 and backs up a week later. Watch.

(5) CAPTAIN’S CHRISTY looks well held by Shiphola on their last meeting but this was her first run back since March.

(3) RUGGER LOVER who was a winner over course and distance last time. She has only has 52kg to carry.