Sept 26 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(6) BELLISSIVAR finished behind stable companion (5) BASINGSTOKE last time over course and distance on identical weight terms, so preference is for the latter.

Newcomer (3) CARS BIG AS BARS need not be special to play a leading role.

(7) CYBER SPIRIT is held on that form but should not be far off the mark.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(8) ESPINOZA did not go unnoticed when finishing fifth on debut as a two-year-old in open company. He should come on appreciably with the benefit of that outing.

(1) PACIFIC, who finished more than three lengths ahead of that rival, and stable companion (6) POTBERRIE were recently gelded and are open to improvement.

The latter is closely matched on recent form with (5) KWAGGA BLITZ, who has to be respected.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(1) SAVANNAH STORM, (12) BANHA BRIDGE and (9) TOTAL SURRENDER are the joint best-weighted runners, so they must be respected. The latter caught the eye when running on to finish second over 1,600m on his return from a rest and should have more to offer over this extended trip.

However, it could pay to follow (7) THUNEE PLAYA, whose progress should not be halted by a four-point penalty for winning a similar contest last time.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(2) APACHE FIGHTER has maintained her form and consistency at a higher level, so she ought to make the most of this ease in grade and drop in ratings.

(7) OLIVIA’S WAY, a last-start winner over course and distance on her handicap debut, should not be inconvenienced by the step-up in class and a three-point penalty, so could give her stablemate most to fear in receipt of 6.5kg.

(3) ARIEL’S JET and (6) MIGHTY GODDESS are hard-knockers with the form and experience to make their presence felt.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(2) FAR REACHING relished the step-up in distance to win a 1,600m maiden by a widening 13 lengths. This extended trip could unlock further improvement.

(3) ONE RELIGION will also appreciate the step-up to 1,800m after an encouraging second over 1,400m on her seasonal reappearance.

(8) HAT’S QUEEN fits a similar profile and should not be underestimated.

Recent maiden winners (4) SILVER PARASOL and (6) LOVE TAP, who beat male rivals, should not be taken lightly.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(2) AMERICAN REBEL has improved with blinkers fitted and acquitted himself well in two post-maiden handicaps at a higher level. He is good value to capitalise on this drop in class off a two-point lower rating.

Hard-knockers (3) SAFE SPACE and (5) JAPANESE MAPLE are closely matched on the form of a recent 2,000m meeting and there should not be much between them on these revised weight terms.

(7) HIGH QUEUE can be included in the exotics on handicap debut.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(1) ICE STAR was not disgraced in a 1,200m feature last time, finishing almost 3½ lengths behind the winner to whom she conceded 7.5kg. She should fare better at this level with her rider taking 2.5kg off her back.

(2) CHASING HAPPINESS can play a leading role if taking her place in this field.

(4) GREEN FLASH and (6) JUST THE TWO OF US justified betting support with last-start, course-and-distance victories. Respect.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(7) SEVENTEEN AGAIN was not winning out of turn when fitted with this headgear for the first time. She would have strengthened and improved during a subsequent 11-week break, so it could be worth siding with on her three-year-old debut.

Fellow last-start maiden winner (2) ROYAL HORIZON also has scope for improvement.

(9) SMASHING ran well on her handicap debut and is closely matched with (5) IN THE ETHER on that form. Both warrant respect.