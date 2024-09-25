Where will our 16 trainers go?

British trainer James Peters is temporarily helping the Singapore Turf Club in making sure all loose ends are tied regarding horse exit.

Jockey-turned-trainer Richard Lim will relocate to Kuala Lumpur, but will shuttle back to Singapore to spend time with his family.

Low-key trainer Kuah Cheng Tee prefers to ride off into the sunset for family reasons, but will stay involved with horse trading.

Australian trainer Tim Fitzsimmons loves Singapore but has no choice but to leave. He is now relishing the new challenge back home.

For Jason Ong, a Kuala Lumpur shift is in the works, even if the Singapore champion trainer is yet to sign on the dotted line.

From the 22 trainers who were knocked out for six by the Singapore racing closure blow on June 5, 2023, 16 have picked themselves off the canvas.

Through hell and high water, they have weathered a superstorm most never saw coming. But come Oct 5, none of those last brave men standing will still be there.

Believing in a miracle that the decision could be reversed, they fought a long fight, but by the start of the new 2024 season, they had accepted their fate had been sealed.

Taking the cue of the first high-profile handler to bail out, 2020 Singapore champion trainer Michael Clements in September 2023, trainers Shane Baertschiger, Stephen Crutchley, Hideyuki Takaoka and Stephen Gray soon followed suit. Jason Lim was outed earlier through disqualification.

The rest knew they would live on borrowed time, but with their owners’ support, they stayed on for the last dance, while mulling over their future.

The future whereabouts of the remaining 16 can be split into two distinct camps and a grey area – retire outright or continue to train elsewhere, and the fence-sitters.

Those who will call it a day after Oct 5 include the two elder statesmen who did not see much point in starting all over in a new country, even in their own home for expats.

They are Australian Steven Burridge and local trainer and doyen Leslie Khoo, who turn 70 and 71 respectively in December, even if Burridge has left the door open a crack.

“I’m going back to the Gold Coast where my family is. Training back home will be hard,” said Burridge who has plied his trade in Malaysia and Singapore, but never Australia.

“I may do something in some racing capacity, but I doubt it’ll be as a trainer.”

Age is not the only criterion for giving up training. Singapore Derby-winning trainer Desmond Koh, 52 and Kuah Cheng Tee, 49 will also not be putting a head collar on a horse any more.

A former jockey like Burridge and Khoo, Kuah is just tired of the training gig, but is not turning his back on racing completely.

“That’s the only job I know. So, no, I won’t be upskilling or doing another job, but I’ll still help one of my owners buying horses,” said Kuah, who has over the years proven adept with American-breds.

“I don’t want to train in Malaysia. I don’t want to leave my family behind.”

Other family men among the trainers also faced the same predicament, but with only the Causeway to cross, the Kuala Lumpur/Ipoh option was still palatable.

As a matter of fact, the vast majority of Singaporean trainers will relocate to Kuala Lumpur, namely Richard Lim, David Kok, Jerome Tan and Mahadi Taib.

Only Alwin Tan has bucked the trend to the smaller Ipoh centre where most of his horses have already moved to.

On the other hand, two-time Singapore champion trainer Jason Ong is still in talks with the Selangor Turf Club.

“When I decided to become a trainer, the plan and business model was Kranji. I’ve done well and become champion twice,” said Ong, the baby of the class at 36.

“This was not in the plan, but as I’m still young, I was open to continuing training in Kuala Lumpur. Right now, I just want to make sure I’ll have all the conditions that can help me keep doing well.”

For Lim and Kok, they were among the first to channel all their energy into the Selangor route once their initial concerns were allayed.

“Like everybody, we were worried about how long it’ll take for the horses to move there, and if we had any space for them,” said Lim.

“But once Malaysia agreed to open up more quarantine centres, it became easier. All my horses will move to KL by end of November.

“I wish I didn’t have to move, but horse racing is in my blood. I’ll just have to commute between Singapore and KL to see my family. What to do?”

For expatriate trainers like Daniel Meagher, Tim Fitzsimmons and Donna Logan, going full circle to their home turf made sense.

“I love Singapore and it’s a great place to train, and to raise a family,” said 2022 Singapore champion trainer Fitzsimmons, who will train in Bendigo, Victoria.

“I never thought I would consider going back home to train, but, now I can’t wait to start this new chapter of my training career. It’ll be different but Victorian racing is doing very well.”

Two foreigners have, however, not jumped on the homecoming bandwagon. Briton James Peters and South African Ricardo Le Grange have yet to pick a path.

Both said that the financial implication of setting up a new training venture, even back in their own country, was the main deterrent.

Peters will, however, be among the last to leave Kranji, as he was given a temporary job to assist the Singapore Turf Club with any horses who may not find a new home.

“I’ll help the club, but I have no set plans after that. We’ll see what happens,” he said.

