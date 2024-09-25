VEP scammers sell bogus RFID tags to Singapore drivers

From Oct 1, all foreign vehicles entering Malaysia must hold a VEP and install and activate an RFID.

Malaysia’s new foreign vehicle entry permit (VEP) system, set to be implemented on Oct 1, has already attracted scammers.

According to Shin Min Daily News, fraudsters are creating fake radio frequency identification (RFID) tags to deceive Singaporean car owners.

A source at the VEP service centre in Johor Bahru revealed that these scammers are taking advantage of the new regulations to offer cheaper RFID tags than legitimate providers.

Several Singaporean car owners have filed complaints after receiving these counterfeit tags.

Mr Wang, an employee of Zhou Xiaobao Singapore-Malaysia Towing Services, which assists Singaporeans in applying for VEPs, told reporters that the company had received at least three reports of such scams over the past three weeks.

The scammers are undercutting legitimate businesses by offering significantly lower prices.

“Customers have told us that these scammers lure them in with prices as low as $130, while we charge $200," he said.

"When the customers try to install the counterfeit RFID tag at the service centre, they are told it is fake."

He explained that while they may charge more due to additional service fees, they provide a more comprehensive service, addressing specific issues faced by customers.

"We've encountered cases where people have transferred their old number plate to a new car, which prevents the VEP application from being approved," he added.

"In such cases, we have to decline their request."