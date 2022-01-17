Sivan scores on first day as trainer

Former jockey V Sivan leading Best Bay, his first winner as a trainer in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday. His charge was ridden by apprentice R Nuqman.

Former jockey Parama Sivan MS Veerapen, better known as V Sivan, made a dream training debut in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Granted his trainer’s licence by the Malayan Racing Association and stables by the Selangor Turf Club recently, the 56-year-old Penangite scored on his first day of training with seven-year-old Best Bay in the final of 11 races at the Sungei Besi racecourse.

It was his seventh runner of the afternoon. Strongly supported, Best Bay paid $15 in Singapore.

“It’s has been a long journey since my apprentice days,” said Sivan, who speaks fluent Hokkien.

“I am extremely happy to get my first winner on my first day. I am also grateful to Selangor Turf Club for granting me stables and to the owners for their support.”

He has 22 horses in his yard.

Sivan had quite a successful riding career. In 30 years, he rode nearly 400 winners. He won seven classic races, all in Malaysia, except the Queen Elizabeth II Cup in Singapore on Uncompromising.

He triumphed in three Perak Derbies – on Baby Champion (2003), Humphrey (2004) and Sakima (2011).

His two Sultan of Selangor Gold Cup winners were He’s A Warrior (1996) and Colourland Supreme (2009). He also won the 2004 Tunku Gold Cup on Money Mart.

After hanging up his boots in 2014, he became a stable supervisor to former Kranji-based trainer Mok Zhan Lun and then to Kuala Lumpur-based Mohamed Sukri.

After that, he, was assistant trainer to former champion Malcolm Thwaites.

Best Bay is an interesting horse who has been under many trainers.

In 15 starts at Kranji, the first two under John O’Hara and subsequent 13 under Leticia Dragon, the mare’s best efforts were a second and two thirds.

But the New Zealand-bred scored first-up in Malaysia under Thwaites. After an unplaced start, the horse was transferred to Sharee Hamilton and then back to Thwaites for one unplaced outing.

Best Bay scored again second-up with Thwaites, but left the stable again to be trained by Hoy Kee Poh. After an unplaced start, he was again back with Thwaites. The horse joined Sivan after his unplaced run under Thwaites.