Size sizzles with four wins

Stellar Express (Brenton Avdulla) leading throughout to give John Size the third leg of a quartet of winners.

HONG KONG - John Size’s stable continues to build impressive momentum after the master trainer posted a quartet, crowned by Stellar Express’ victory in the HK$2.84 million (S$493,000) Class 2 Lukfook Jewellery Cup Handicap (1,000m), at Sha Tin on Dec 15.

Following a double on Dec 11, 12-time Hong Kong champion trainer Size boosted his season’s tally to 11 wins when former French galloper Stellar Express ($33 on the Singapore tote) sped to his first victory in Hong Kong, as Mickley ($25), Grand Nova ($28) and Beauty Alliance ($18) also triumphed for the Australian maestro.

Jumping from barrier 6, Stellar Express found the outside rail under Brenton Avdulla and was never headed, clocking 55.90sec to beat I Give and James Tak. Favourite Fast Network finished fourth.

“I’ve been a bit slow out of the gate this season because our horses had to have a break, but they’re starting to show some form now. Hopefully, it will continue on,” said Size.

“We had to be patient and had to wait for it, but it came.”

Formerly trained by Francis-Henri Graffard, Stellar Express won three races in France where he raced as Dariym.

“He (Stellar Express) was good, he’s obviously been busting to win one. I’d only had two rides on him and he ran well both times but hadn’t been able to get the job done,” said Avdulla.

“I think the blinkers have really helped, he was able to find the outside fence, controlled the gallop and he was tough. He responded really well.”

Mickley enhanced Four-Year-Old Classic Series hopes when the Britannia Stakes (1,600m) winner charged late along the rails under Hugh Bowman to win the HK$2.05 million Class 3 Lukfook Jewellery Dear Q Handicap (1,600m).

“It was a nice win. I understand he hunted the rail and didn’t go around a horse, but still he had to find the acceleration and pick up. His manners are good, he seems to have settled into Hong Kong quite quickly and he should have a bright future,” said Size.

Edging closer to Douglas Whyte’s Hong Kong record of 1,813 wins, Zac Purton notched his 50th victory of the season as a part of double to take his Hong Kong career tally to 1,791 – just 22 wins shy of Whyte’s towering landmark.

“We’re chipping away, hopefully there’s a few more to come. Getting there – slower than I want. I would like to ride a few more winners,” said Purton, after striking aboard Frankie Lor’s Triumphant More.

Purton also produced a brilliant, ground-saving ride on Beauty Alliance in the HK$1.17 million Class 4 Lukfook Jewellery Goldstyle Handicap (1,600m) for Size, who earlier combined with James McDonald to land the HK$1.17 million Class 4 Lukfook Jewellery Love Is Beauty Collection Handicap (1,000m) with Grand Nova.

McDonald snared another double with success on Swift Ascend ($11) in the HK$1.86 million Class 3 Lukfook Joaillerie Handicap (1,200m). HKJC