Sky Eye stares at victory

Sky Eye (No. 11), a three-time winner from 22 starts, is due for another victory. He should get it in tomorrow’s Race 3, the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race over the Polytrack 1,000m.

It is evident that Sky Eye is due for another victory.

After a short lapse, the Jason Lim-trained five-year-old New Zealand-bred has shown that he is on the comeback trail with three placings in his last three starts.

Then, on Wednesday morning, the bay gelding threw down the gauntlet with a winning workout. He breezed over 600m on the Polytrack in 37.2sec and pulled up full of running.

He was practically floating back to the stables.

With that, he looks set to re-enter the winning list when he tackles a moderate Class 4 lot over the flying 1,000m on the Poly in Race 3 tomorrow (1pm).

In that star hit-out, he was ridden by three-time Singapore champion Manoel Nunes, who has another strong book of 10 rides from the 12-race card. Sky Eye is probably the best of them.

The Brazilian, who is leading the season’s premiership table with 11 winners, partnered Sky Eye in his last two starts for a third over the Poly 1,100m last Nov 20 and a second over the Poly 1,000m on Jan 15. He should know the horse well now.

Although drawn the widest in Gate 12, Sky Eye has abundant speed. He can use that to cross in to secure a good position.

Hopefully, he will not get engaged in a speed duel with Opunake or First Chief. Nunes will most likely take the box seat and bide his time.

With the form that he has shown in training, Sky Eye should get the upper hand once Nunes releases the brakes.

After all, his mount is as honest as the day is long. He rarely runs a bad race. From 22 starts, he has notched three wins, six seconds and five thirds.

Since he returned to Singapore last November after a few years’ break, Nunes has been wowing his Kranji fans again.

The popular jockey also quickly regained the trust of owners and trainers and has been riding winners with clockwork regularity.

He will have another busy day tomorrow, with nine other good rides. I have also made Gold Cut (Race 2), Don De La Vega (Race 4), Fireworks (Race 7) and Lucky Jinsha (Race 11) my first picks.

They are all prepared by Tim Fitzsimmons, who is in top form.

Gold Cut found one to beat in both starts. They were over the Poly 1,000m.

He is also working and trialling like a bomb.

All he needs is a bit of luck to open his account. The switch to turf and the step-up to 1,200m may bring a change of luck.

Don De La Vega dropped from Class 4 to Class 5 in his last start and Nunes rode the seven-year-old to third place as the $17 favourite over 1,600m on turf.

The horse has improved based on his trial last week, when he ran on strongly to finish second to Golden Teak.

With two of his three earlier wins in Class 4, he looks too good in Class 5. His last success was in that class.

Fireworks is another winning prospect in Class 5. Three of his victories were in this lowest class and another in Open Maiden.

Although he has not won since last May, his trial win last week suggests he is back in form.

Nunes’ Lucky Jinsha is bidding for four consecutive wins. His impressive trial success last week also stands him in good stead.