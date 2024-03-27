Smart Gambit turns heads with his speed

Two-time winner Smart Gambit showing his rivals a clean pair of heels with trainer Richard Lim astride in Trial 1 at Kranji on March 26.

In this sport, things do happen that make you blink and wonder if your eyes were playing tricks.

Like in the case of Smart Gambit, who won his trial on March 26.

Nothing wrong there.

He has, to put it mildly, been there and done that.

He has also won races. Not once, but twice in the last three months.

So, you ask. What was so different when he took that latest trial?

Well, it was the method and the manner in which he went about the task.

From what we have seen of Smart Gambit from the time he arrived at Kranji on Nov 10, 2022, only once did he show early speed.

That was on June 8, 2023, when, in a similar sort of trial and racing as Leg Day, he broke clear at the “off” and made every post a winning one.

He was then under the care of Michael Clements, who quit Singapore racing in late September, 2023.

However, that was the first and last time we saw him lead his rivals on a merry romp.

Racing as Smart Gambit and under the charge of Richard Lim, he showed us his winning ways when beating a Class 5 field over the flying 1,000m on Dec 17.

And, on Feb 24, he posted his second win – again over the sharp sprint.

Both times, he came from deep midfield to win.

Back to that trial on March 26, his trainer was in the saddle and Lim wasted no time in finding the front.

There he stayed and, at the 600m mark, it looked like he had four lengths on the chasing pack, headed by Hasten and Auspicious King.

There, he stayed and it was on a loose rein that horse and trainer went to the line.

Though unextended over those final 150m, Smart Gambit still clocked a swift 59.60sec.

Auspicious King (Bruno Queiroz) took second, 1¼ lengths behind.

Last time on March 9, and having his first start in Class 4, Smart Gambit finished fifth behind Pacific Charm.

On the strength of this latest front-running win at the trials, Lim could be plotting a runaway sort of race for his charge.

So, watch and wait for Smart Gambit’s next start.

If sent to the front, it could be all over pretty soon.

Also in that same trial, Auspicious King caught the eye.

He did not waste any petrol chasing the front runner.

But he did come under notice over the final 150m when, with Queiroz spurring him on, he narrowed the gap significantly.

Trained by Leslie Khoo, Auspicious King has been a good horse to have in the yard.

His four Kranji starts, beginning on Aug 20, has produced two wins, a second and a third.

No owner or trainer could ask for more.

Those two victories came at his last two starts.

It was on Feb 17 that he beat Rubik Kid by almost two lengths in a tough Open Maiden sprint over 1,200m.

Rubik Kid franked the form by running second and first at his subsequent two starts.

Khoo kept Auspicious King ticking over nicely and he made it two on the trot at his next outing on March 9.

That day, under a vigorous ride from Queiroz, he nosed out Nimbus Star.

The trial would have kept him on the boil and a hat-trick will not surprise.

In the second and final trial of the morning, the Ricardo Le Grange pair of Ace Of Diamonds and Strike Gold would have gone into many notebooks as horses to follow.

Ace Of Diamonds, ridden by Queiroz, took the honours, with Strike Gold finishing third.

The meat in the Le Grange sandwich was the Lim-trained Mission Five.

Before the jump-out, Strike Gold reared in the stall and almost unseated jockey Carlos Henrique.

Passed fit to trial, he jumped cleanly and held a spot in midfield.

His stablemate, Ace Of Diamonds, had other plans and he kept the early leader, Mission Five, right on his radar.

Into the straight and with Mission Five almost three lengths clear, the leader looked a shoo-in for honours.

But Ace Of Diamonds dug in, gained on him and, over the last 100m, passed him like a hot knife through butter.

While all that was happening, Strike Gold was unleashed and he took third spot.

Both Ace Of Diamonds and Strike Gold have good recent form.

Both ran second in their last outings.

Ace Of Diamonds lost to Makin by a head on Feb 24, while Strike Gold was nosed out by Pacific Charm on March 9.

It would have been heartbreak to see them go down but Le Grange has persevered with his two youngsters.

The pair of three-year-olds could reap juicy rewards the next time they go to the races.

brian@sph.com.sg