Start your day with a promising Hunting Trip

RACE 1 (1,250M)

(1) HUNTING TRIP has finished close-up when placed in both starts. With improvement, the filly should prove too good.

(10) F EIGHT, who ran fifth in both starts, could be the biggest threat.

The well-bred newcomers (7) JUST BEFORE DAWN and (11) CLOUD CHASER could make their presence felt. Watch the market.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(4) MISS GREENLIGHT made a pleasing comeback over 1,000m after a break. The step-up to 1,400m with improved fitness makes her a top chance.

(2) TREASURE HUNT had (7) FLEETING and (6) FUSILLADE behind her in a stronger 1,600m race last time. She should confirm that form on these terms over this trip from an inside gate.

(3) LADY MISTICO showed promise as a two-year-old and could have more to offer this term.

RACE 3 (1,250M)

(4) SIR WILLIAM made a very encouraging debut when running on between runners to finish a close fourth over this track and trip. He can score with any amount of improvement.

(7) AUSSENKEHR finished just ahead of Sir William and is likely to be his chief rival again under the same terms.

Watch the betting on the well-bred newcomers (1) INSIDE STORY and (6) BOURNEMOUTH.

(12) NIGHT TIGER improved second-up with a fourth over a similar trip. He should make his presence felt despite the wide draw.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(5) GLOBAL FORESTS richly deserves to win after three consecutive close seconds.

(2) GUY ALEXANDER and (3) GLOBAL AVENUE found one better last time. With progress, they are the biggest threats.

(7) QUASIMODO has given better accounts of himself beyond sprint distances. He could also make his presence felt.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(5) MA BLACK, a course-and-distance winner, runs well fresh and could represent value.

(2) DIFFERENT FACE has maintained her consistency and is in an attractive mark.

Three-year-old fillies (3) PALO QUEEN, (7) PORQUE TE VAS and (4) CITYSCAPE are likely improvers capable of having their say. Cityscape was an impressive last-start winner.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(8) VAN HUNKS was unlucky last time and could make amends.

(2) SILENT WAR is drawn well and is effective over this trip.

Last-start winner (11) SUGAR MOUNTAIN appears the stable-elect on riding arrangements. But he is drawn wide and his best form is up to 1,400m.

(4) THE FUTURIST and (13) LION’S HEAD are highly regarded. They are capable of doing better than their latest outings.

(1) KEEP IT SECRET is conceding weight to all but should hold his own on these terms.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(2) SOMERSET MAUGHAM was outstayed by the progressive (10) TOP QUALITY over 1,800m last time. He renews rivalry on 3kg better terms, so should play another leading role. But Top Quality could have even more to offer with the extra 200m.

(1) THEFUTUREISBRIGHT and (5) SALVATOR MUNDI are more than capable on their day. They complete a strong Justin Snaith quartet.

(4) CHEWBACA and (9) CROME YELLOW, from Willem Nel’s yard, could give them something to fear.