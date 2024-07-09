Still touch and go for HK training honours

Trainer Francis Lui (left) also has five decent chances on July 10.

The ding-dong battle for the Hong Kong trainers’ championship continues, after Francis Lui narrowed Pierre Ng’s lead to one – 67 to 66 – with only two race meetings left.

With the title resting on a knife’s edge after 86 of 88 meetings, Lui made a crucial gain with King Miles’ strike in the Class 3 Chow Silver Plate Handicap (1,400m) at Sha Tin on July 7.

With only 20 races left in the season, the battle seems likely to continue until the season finale at Sha Tin racecourse on July 14.

In the penultimate meeting on July 10, the final day of action at Happy Valley, the 65-year-old Lui has entered nine horses, one more than Ng, in the nine-race card.

Lui has no runner in Race 7 but will be represented by two gallopers in Race 6.

The 40-year-old Ng, on the other hand, is not represented in Race 2 and Race 5 but has entered two runners in Race 8.

In the opening event, which starts at 6.35pm, Lui saddles Noble One while Ng sends out Plentiful.

Noble One looks to have each-way claims in the Class 5 1,000m affair and may just help Lui draw level with Ng.

Lui’s other runners are Running Boy (Race 2), Matsu Victor (Race 3), Harold Win (Race 4), Joy Coming (Race 5), Yellowfin and Universal Horizon (Race 6), newcomer Do Your Part (Race 8) and Hameron (Race 9).

Of these, Matsu Victor, Harold Win (last-start third), Yellowfin (last-start second) and Hameron (last-start third) have fair claims in their respective assignments.

Ng will also be represented by Winning Steps (Race 3), Yoda’s Choice (Race 4), Turin Mascot (Race 6), Bulb Emperor (Race 7), Ka Ying Cheer and newcomer Motoman (Race 8) as well as Supreme Agility in the final event.

The ones who may help Ng’s cause are Winning Steps, Yoda’s Choice, Turin Mascot, Ka Ying Cheer and Supreme Agility.

Winning Steps and Ka Ying Cheer, who both found one to beat at their last outings, deserve to go one better.

As well, the unofficial Happy Valley trainers’ championship is shaping to be a thriller going into the final day of racing at the city track – with Danny Shum leading by one win (32-31) from Caspar Fownes.