Sunday’s South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,600m)

(6) JOHNNY THE THIEF has been runner-up at his last three and beaten favourite at his last two. The obvious choice.

(7) FUTURE FLO has shown up well over recent sprints. Trip should be right up his alley.

(5) SCAMPTON is seldom ignored in the market. Outpaced in the soft last run and can improve.

(1) HELSINKI has the best of the draw and was not far back around the Scottsville turn last run.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(2) GALAXY EXPLORER ran a modest third in the soft. Richard Fourie aboard is a bonus.

(7) FIRE TONIC caught the eye when running on nicely over a sprint last time out. This trip should be more to his liking.

(9) PLAYER X returns from a short break. Muzi Yeni’s booking points to his chances.

(10) TYBALT made headway second time out. Badly drawn but should come on a little more.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(7) JAM JAM found some market support last time and gets blinkers for the first time as she switches to the turf.

(9) MISS PAGET has a wide draw and was an easy recent maiden winner. The filly can go in again.

(3) MISS GIBSON has been runner-up at her last two. Bottom weight and good draw help.

(4) DEVILS AND DUST was in a tough field last time and could spring a surprise.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) EL DANTE was short of his best in a sprint last time. From the low draw, he should go close.

(10) PURPLENINJATURTLE has the widest draw and was a touch disappointing last run. He ran a cracker at his previous start, so may be worth another chance.

(9) TRUSTOVA made a promising seasonal debut. Lightly raced and can improve.

(5) RODRIQUEZ has won his last two. However, a four-point penalty for his last win could end his winning streak.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(5) PAPA C can go one better. He stays well and the apprentice has been replaced by Sean Veale.

(6) DANCE TO THE MUSIC is on the quick back-up after finishing a promising third last time. Should strip at his peak.

(3) TWICE GOLDEN was narrowly beaten on this course last time. He takes a drop in class.

(10) CYBER TIME has not been far off of late. Off a light weigh, he could be the surprise package.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(6) GOOD TRAVELLER is well in at the weights. Has strong chance after a close-up third last run.

(5) FAUSTINO is showing signs of his best form. Could go all the way.

(10) PRAY FOR RAIN is well weighted and is back over the course and distance of his last win.

(3) RULERSHIP was a close-up second last time out but at the weights, could be hard-pressed.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) MIA’S ATHENA won her maiden well last time. She faces a stiff test but looks capable.

(3) BONNE BOUCHE gets back to turf but has a handy weight.

(4) AISLING is better suited to this trip, with 4kg claimer aboard.

Blinkers are off (9) ACACIA’S BLOSSOM. Is drawn wide again, but apprentice claim will help.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(10) SUNDANCE KID has the widest draw at his third run back from a break. May be too classy for this.

(5) LAKE COMO showed up well first run back from a lengthy break. Should turn in a big effort.

(1) SENOR GARCIA has a plum draw and is improving. He cannot be left out of any exotics.

(4) ONE IRISH ROVER ran well with the maidens and has been consistent in his recent starts.