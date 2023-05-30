Super Axiom can bounce back

Three-time winner Super Axiom has been knocking on the door again. Placed in his last two starts, he looks set to return to the winning list in Race 5 at Happy Valley on Wednesday night. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,650m)

7 All Is Ready draws ideally and can lead. A course-and-distance winner, it would not surprise to see him return to winning form.

9 Angels Hunter has taken a while to acclimatise to Hong Kong. Zac Purton’s booking bears close watching, especially after an improved effort last start.

2 Our Creed has been allotted a hefty impost. He has the right draw and was a winner in this grade two runs back.

11 Hang’s Choice is closing in on a first win.

Race 2 (2,200m)

4 Reach Goal is holding his condition. He has proven that the distance is suitable and Hugh Bowman’s booking makes him a top draw. He is the one to catch.

3 Gallant Hero is chasing a hat-trick. He has done well and appears well placed to handle yet another rise in distance.

8 Ai One is after consecutive wins. He is in the right vein of form and gate 5 should assist him

2 Wonder Years mixes his form but knows what it is all about with two wins from his last four starts. Keep safe.

Race 3 (1,650m)

11 Get The Monies performed well first-up following a spell. He can improve getting out to a mile and is worth taking a chance on with a light weight.

5 Asian One has the runs and wins on the board in Hong Kong. He gets his opportunity.

2 Splendid Living is aiming to snap a hat-trick of runner-up efforts. He must be kept safe under Purton.

8 Perfect To Great does his best racing over this course and distance.

Race 4 (1,200m)

1 Juneau Flash makes a favourable return to Class 4. He is in the right vein of form to be winning, especially from gate 4 under Michael Dee, who has taken little time to settle into racing at Happy Valley.

3 Like That draws ideally and is racing well. He is consistent and should be fighting out the finish.

10 Sure Joyful needs to overcome the wide gate. He is a sound competitor and is rather unlucky to not already be a winner.

11 Goodluck Goodluck slots in light and is in with a chance.

Race 5 (1,000m)

2 Super Axiom can find the front and lead this group, as he always likes to do. The positive draw (3) and apprentice Angus Chung’s 7lb (3.18kg) claim stand him in very good stead.

1 Savvy Delight is racing well and continues to take strides forward. He is close to another win and his pairing with Purton bears close watching. The main threat over this course and distance.

7 Mr Fun is better than his form suggests. Expect him to take a seat somewhere midfield before finishing off.

5 Oversubscribed has a powerful finish. Keep safe.

Race 6 (1,200m)

12 Soaring Tower, who slots in light, caught the eye in a recent trial. He gets a very handy weight relief and the booking of Karis Teetan bears close watching, especially from gate 1.

9 Spicy So Smart draws a favourable barrier after coming unstuck on rain-affected ground last start. He can improve on a firm surface from an ideal draw.

4 Solar Partner has the ability, but he just needs to start getting his nose in front. He will be thereabouts.

8 Young Life Forever has consistency on his side.

Race 7 (1,200m)

1 Power Koepp has the inside draw. He should be able to save ground throughout, which should ensure he gets every opportunity to land his fourth success in 25 starts. The one to beat.

7 Party Warrior is favourably drawn and can improve after his close second last time. The booking of Purton commands respect.

10 Victory Scholars is racing well and also gets a favourable draw.

3 Lucky Eight can mix his form but is very good on his day. He can surprise.

Race 8 (1,650m)

10 Packing Succeeder is a nice horse and gets another opportunity. He slots in light and ticks several boxes as he chases a second victory.

4 Loyal Baby draws well and has been in stellar form across his last five runs. Purton’s services will ensure he gets the right opportunity.

9 Top Top Tea has his fair share of talent. He can improve, having his second run over the mile.

6 Sixth Generation has won three of his last four races. He is showing no signs of slowing. Drawn well, he gets his chance.

Race 9 (1,800m)

2 Savvy Nine does not win out of turn but has done some of his best racing over this course and distance. He will need to be on his game, but the inside gate and his class hold him in good stead.

6 Packing Award has shown a stack of class. He draws the right gate after travelling wide early last time when finishing a not-too-distant eighth.

12 Meaningful Star is chasing consecutive wins. He is in the right vein of form and gets a handy weight relief at the bottom of the handicap.

4 Sword Point has class and richly deserves his second success. He found one to beat thrice in his last four starts.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club