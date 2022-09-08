Super Salute issues an early warning

Super Salute (Bernardo Pinheiro) asserting his superiority over the other four runners in the first of three barrier trials at Kranji on Thursday morning.

Jason Lim is looking forward to sending impressive Thursday barrier trial winner Super Salute to the races, except that he has not quite made up his mind which one.

The Singaporean handler had already pencilled in a Class 4 race over 1,200m next Saturday as the ideal launch pad, but a last-minute change to the programme has made him think twice.

“I was looking at a Class 4 race over 1,200m next week for him, but I just saw a new Novice race over 1,200m that the club has just added on the same day,” said Lim.

“I know the field will be stronger, but it’s very tempting. It has more stake money, I’ll decide soon.”

A Class 4 race carries $50,000 in prize money, compared to $75,000 for a Novice race.

It is still a far cry from the A$1.5 million (S$1.42 million) of the Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes (1,200m) the son of I Am Invincible ran seventh in during his Australian career as a juvenile.

He also vied for six-figure purses in six Group 3 and Listed races for the China Horse Club and trainers Peter & Paul Snowden. His debut second to eventual 2021 Magic Millions 2YO Classic winner Shaquero in the Group 3 Breeders’ Plate (1,000m) was the highlight.

Despite the hype, Super Salute ended his Australian career with only one win in Kembla Grange.

Granted a barrier trial is not the real deal, but it can still give a sneak preview of what is under the bonnet. Without getting too carried away with his demolition job on Thursday morning, Lim and the Alan N John Stable are entitled to getting a few goosebumps.

Ridden by Bernardo Pinheiro, Super Salute shot straight to the lead, before easing back under a tight hold. But, once the Brazilian jockey got down to business inside the last 300m, his mount instantly pinned his ears back before exploding away to an eight-length win.

The other untested runners probably made the win look flattering, but the smart time of 59.23 seconds was a telling factor.

“I wanted to give him a blowout today just to test him out and top up his fitness,” said a delighted Lim.

“I told Bernardo to dig him up and put pressure on him, the horse responded well. It was a good trial even if there wasn’t much to beat.

“He’s a very sound horse and very professional. Bernardo told me that right after the line, he slowed down by himself.

“He enjoys his job, he doesn’t show much in slow work. But, when we ask him to go, he really puts in.”

Lim has been refilling his stable after former assistant trainer Mahadi Taib got his trainer’s licence in June and took 18 horses along.

Super Salute is in the vanguard of that top-up drive, and to Lim, the A$110,000 price tag at the Inglis Digital sale in March was money well spent, given his credentials.

“He ran in good company in Australia. He ran seventh in the Blue Diamond Stakes, and also ran in Group 3 and Listed races,” he said.

“It’s not like he was losing form. At his last start (March 14), he was only beaten 2.8 lengths in a Listed race (Canberra Guineas).

“He used to be owned by China Horse Club and Newgate, who usually race entires as breeding prospects. After they gelded this one, they sold him online.

“I watched his TV replays and also called the Newgate manager to have a better understanding of the horse before I bought him for his Malaysian owners. They also own Supermax with me.”

Naturally, they will be hoping for better returns than Supermax’s solitary win in 28 starts from their more upmarket investment.

Lim, who has never trained a headline horse since getting his licence in 2019, has seen more reasons to be upbeat than not, even if he is still sussing the horse out.

“I think he’s a horse that matured late. I’m not sure he can get more than 1,200m at this stage,” he said.

“He actually surprised me with his gate speed here because, in Australia, he was always a backmarker.

“But, at his last two jumpouts here, he was quite forward.”