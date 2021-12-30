Supreme Quest can stop the Rain

Here's a form analysis of Saturday’s South Africa (Turffontein Standside):

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(3) PASHASHA finished 11/2 lengths ahead of (4) TWICE A MIRACLE. On the same terms, they should fight it out again.

(5) RUN FOR ISLA needed her last run. She will come on heaps.

(10) DHANTERAS is another to come on, especially from pole position over the extra distance.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(5) KEEPINGTHEPEACE beat (2) ARYAAM by 21/2 lengths and the 2.5kg difference makes it interesting.

(4) MOTOWN MAGIC failed last time but is better than that.

(6) CALL ME MASTER and (7) KOOL BAIKAL are capable, too.

RACE 3 (2,400M)

(5) SPARKLING WATER prefers firm going. If the filly gets it, she could get back on track.

(2) MARCHINGONTOGETHER is bang in form, winning his last two starts. Top chance.

(9) BARAK, (8) SMOKING HOT, (3) OUT OF YOUR LEAGUE, (7) DON’T LOOK BACK and (4) IMPERIAL RUBY can fill the minor placings.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) RAIN IN HOLLAND is at her peak, but (2) SUPREME QUEST should be better on their meeting in a KZN feature in July.

(8) REMEMBER WHEN has ability but pulled up coughing last time. If well, she is a chance.

(3) CRIMSON CAUSEWAY, (5) ETERNITY RING, (6) SPRINKLES, (7) BUREAU DES LEGENDE and (9) IMBEWU are all above average and could feature.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

This Grade 3 race has a top-class field with four runners who have not been out of the money – (2) WILLIAM ROBERTSON needed his prep sprint return badly and is back over a preferred distance; (3) PRINCE OF FIRE had no problem with this trip last time; stablemate (6) OUTOFTHEDARKNESS was unlucky not to have made it three from three last time and (4) SUPER EXCITED got lost when supporting blinkers last time.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

In soft going, (4) MAJESTIC MOZART was narrowly in front of (6) GOLDEN PHEASANT, (2) JOHNNY HERO and (5) ASTRIX (hampered). They could go close again.

(7) DONALD MCDONALD proved his well-being with a good win on debut here.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(8) PHOENIX could win fresh but needs a trouble-free run.

(9) ROSAPRIMA is at her peak and could resume winning ways.

(4) IDEAL JET comes off a rest but runs well fresh.

(5) PIN UP won well before having a break but could go in again.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(2) FLAME FLOWER and (3) CAPRI GOLD were backed when winning on debut but both disappointed in their subsequent runs. With the second-run syndrome behind them, they should do better.

After running second on debut, (4) TRUMP MY QUEEN followed up with a victory. She is coming off a break but the blinkers are still on.

(5) HALLOWEEN has finished close-up in both Gauteng runs and she could be third-time lucky.